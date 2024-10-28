Your Campsite Adventures Continue in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, Launching for Smart Devices on Dec. 2

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Attention, campers! Whether you’re an experienced campsite manager or a curious camping newbie, the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete app will have plenty of activities, events and collectibles to keep you busy when it launches for smart devices* on Dec. 2!









For the introductory price of $9.99**, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete gives existing players the opportunity to continue their campsite adventures from the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game with no in-app purchases and no continuous online connection required. With this one-time purchase app, you can retain access to a majority of the items and events that have been a part of the game for the past seven years while continuing to make your personal campsite customized and cozy!

Check out this new trailer to learn more: https://youtu.be/ZBwJdX8fnfQ

If you link your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save data with your existing (or newly created) Nintendo Account by 11:00 pm PT on June 1, 2025, you’ll be able to transfer over your game progress to the new Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete game. Once there, get busy earning Leaf Tokens which can be exchanged for in-game items for your campsite or even used to shorten crafting times. New for this version of the game are Camper Cards – customizable in-game cards that each player can create and trade through a QR Code, and that includes information like your personal favorite animal pal. You can also invite friends to join you at Whistle Pass – an all-new location unique to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. At Whistle Pass, you and your friends and neighbors can enjoy activities including in-game live music performances!

As you build and customize your campsite, you and other campers can enjoy additional new content and participate in monthly and seasonal events throughout the year. This includes fishing tournaments, scavenger hunts, garden events and more!

Since the app launched in 2017, the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp community has been building cozy, creative campsites and forging strong connections with their animal pals. As the campsite manager, players are tasked with building fun and engaging campsites loaded with cozy tents, relaxing swings and even merry-go-rounds. Players also find time for fun outdoor detours like fishing, catching bugs, chatting with neighbors and decorating their camper van. While service for the free-to-start version of the app is set to end on Nov. 28, 2024 at 7:00 am PT, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is an opportunity to continue making unforgettable memories on your very own campsite!

For more information on Android or iOS devices, simply head to the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For more information about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete visit https://ac-pocketcamp.com/ or follow the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp X account.

*Compatible smart device required. Internet access required for some in-game functionality. Data charges may apply.

**Introductory price valid until 10:00 PM PT on January 30, 2025, after which point the price will be $19.99.

