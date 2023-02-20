Young Women in Illinois Can Apply to Build, Race Electric-Powered Racecars in ComEd EV Rally

Event offers scholarships and chance to build professional networks, careers in STEM

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With Women’s History Month just around the corner, ComEd is excited to announce the return of its signature science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program for future women’s history-makers, the ComEd EV Rally. Young women in Illinois can now apply to participate in the annual summer event, a competition that challenges teen girls to build and race high-tech, electric-powered go-carts. This year, ComEd is increasing the number of participants to 45, from 30 last year, who will work with women from ComEd to explore career pathways in STEM.

The application is open to any female Illinois resident between the ages of 13 and 18. Applications are available at ComEdEVRally.com; the application period will close on Thursday, June 1.

“ComEd is committed to improving the representation of women and people of color in the STEM fields, and we are excited to connect these driven young women with leaders throughout ComEd who are looking to inspire the next generation of the STEM workforce,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of technical services at ComEd. “The future depends on these STEM leaders to develop and champion clean energy technology, fight the effects of climate change and support transportation electrification—and this program is sure to spark the interest of these young women.”

Selected participants will work and learn from ComEd mentors, connect with peers from other communities and apply their STEM knowledge while building an electric vehicle (EV). The program will culminate with a once-in-a-lifetime experience as participants race their vehicles at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago on Saturday, July 29. Every participant will receive a $2,000 scholarship upon completion of the program.

The increased adoption of EVs will play a large role in the clean energy future, enabling carbon-reductions and air pollution while creating economic opportunity. ComEd’s recently proposed multi-year plans include a variety of investments to enable transportation electrification, which align with the state’s goal of putting 1 million EVs on Illinois’ roads by 2030. This program will give participants first-hand experience with EVs and educate them on the value of zero-emissions vehicles that represent the future of cleaner transportation.

ComEd representatives will be onsite at the Chicago Auto Show during Family Day on Monday, Feb. 20, to speak with interested participants and begin collecting applications for this summer program.

Today, women make up 50 percent of the workforce, yet hold only 27 percent of jobs in STEM fields in Illinois, according to a study by the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition. To help diversify the future STEM workforce, ComEd supports a variety of programs throughout the year designed to increase minority representation in STEM, including ComEd STEM Labs and Create a Spark.

Learn more about this program at ComEdEVRally.com.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

