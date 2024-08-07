Young-Shin Lee, Regional Sales Director at Swisslog Healthcare, Named Women of the Year Finalist

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Rogers Women of the Year award recognizes women who are paving the way for next-generation leaders

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Rogers Women of the Year awards ceremony announced Young-Shin Lee, Regional Sales Director of Swisslog Healthcare, as an award finalist and outstanding woman in the community. The Rogers Women of the Year finalist award recognizes women who are involved in the community; are an inspiration to others; are motivational; embrace change or demonstrate initiative; and recognize and confirm success in others.









Lee was recognized as a finalist in the Professional 40+ Award category. This category highlights women whose achievement in their vocational field has brought distinction to themselves, their employer, and the community. Those recognized in this category reflect a high level of commitment to professional growth and personal pride in the nominee’s employment. Nominees in this category have come from a broad range of career backgrounds including special events, health care, education, business services, communications, not-for-profit organizations, manufacturing and technology industries, emergency services, and many others.

“As a woman who is part of a company that uplifts women, I am proud to be recognized as someone who inspires our female professionals,” said Young-Shin Lee, Regional Sales Director of Swisslog Healthcare. “I want to help others as much as I can internally by sharing my strategies and tactics, and externally by supporting hospital pharmacies as they implement pathways to accelerate hospital workflows and increase the use of automation.”

Drawing from her experience as a nurse and attentive leadership skills, Lee has elevated the Swisslog Healthcare team’s healthcare acknowledgement and empathy. She has taught team members her understanding of what really matters to hospitals and health professionals throughout Canada and northeast United States while this and driven solutions with ultimately lead to improved patient care. As a foremost business development pragmatist, Lee has been a key contributor and thought leader for many years. She understands that relationship building does not happen overnight but rather a process that takes years to cultivate, develop, and nurture.

“Young-Shin is dedicated to pursuing excellence in strategic healthcare sales across Canada. Her commitment to professional growth is appreciated by her customers and has resulted in long-term relationships built on trust and integrity. Young-Shin is one of our leading ladies who elevates Swisslog Healthcare’s reputation,” said Rob Banis, VP of Sales for Swisslog Healthcare. “Most admirable is her willingness to share her success strategies with others. Young-Shin’s customer management system was the foundation of a learning program for other team members.”

Learn more about the work Swisslog Healthcare does to help hospitals and healthcare institutions provide better patient care at https://www.swisslog-healthcare.com/en-us/careers/swisslog-healthcare-as-employer.

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

