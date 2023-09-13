YouAttest Partners with Ping Identity to Simplify Identity Auditing via Automated Access Reviews

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure—YouAttest has announced a new integration with Ping Identity, provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, in effort to simplify identity governance for enterprise security managers. The partnership will allow enterprises to quickly and effectively perform access reviews and attestation campaigns using the PingOne Cloud Platform for identity auditing of PingOne and non-PingOne resources. The result of the combined solution is a more secure and compliant enterprise.





YouAttest joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions built on the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

Enterprise sized firms love their cloud directories but often struggle with keeping the same cloud benefits in their Identity Governance Administrations (IGA) solution. YouAttest now provides a fully cloud-based identity auditing experience for cloud and on-premise resources because of its tightly coupled integration with PingOne.

Using YouAttest, risk and security managers can, in a single console, automate their identity auditing for all resources using PingOne as the center of their access review process. YouAttest automates the certifying, revoking and/or delegating the review of enterprise entitlements using the users and managers in Ping Identity’s cloud directory. The YouAttest integration into PingOne is managed in minutes and the value is immeasurable in cost and time savings and security for the enterprise.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of Product and Technology Alliances at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with YouAttest makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform.”

For more information on how YouAttest works with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About YouAttest

YouAttest is a leading provider of Identity Audit and Compliance tools. As a cloud-based SaaS offering, YouAttest enables companies to conduct streamlined and cost-effective identity audits. YouAttest deploys in minutes and includes many advanced features, including state-in-time audits for change reviews, auto-delegation of attestations, and multiple reviewers for certification. YouAttest works with leading Identity Access Management (IAM) products to achieve improved Identity Governance for compliance and information security.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

