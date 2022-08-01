YouAttest® Launches Enterprise Edition of Identity Governance Solution

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure–YouAttest®, a leading provider of Identity Audit and Compliance tools, today announced YouAttest Enterprise®, an enhanced and customized edition of the company’s cloud-based identity governance solution for companies and organizations requiring cost-efficient but effective security and compliance for users, roles and applications.

The Application Programming Interface (API) incorporated in YouAttest Enterprise helps guarantee speed, safety and agility in the exchange of information between YouAttest and the resource that requires auditing.

“Since our inception in 2020, customers have been asking YouAttest to incorporate two major features: the ability to scale to the millions and for a flexible and a product-expanding API,” said Garret Grajek, CEO, YouAttest. “This release, now in general availability, meets both of these criteria.”

The data governance global market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2020 to $5.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3 percent according to a recent global forecast from MarketsandMarkets. Factors driving this expansion include the rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and the need to enhance strategic risk management and decision-making through expanded business collaborations.

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is a major part of data governance, enabling and securing digital identities for all users, applications and data. Identity security allows businesses to provide automated access to an ever-growing number of technology assets while managing potential security and compliance risks.

“YouAttest has an ideal product in regard to its industry-leading time-to-value installation and use,” added Craig Guinasso, Sr. Director Technology and Cybersecurity, Alector. “The new release with the enterprise features allows companies of all sizes to take advantage of YouAttest efficiencies.”

YouAttest customers are found in all key compliance markets including healthcare, financial, insurance and the public sector. YouAttest Enterprise gives the company the ability to expand to millions of users and roles that connect to any resource.

“YouAttest is one the key compliance tools that every IT shop should be using,” said Robert Emrich, CEO of Riskcop Advisory Inc., a risk management and cybersecurity advisory firm with global clients. “The tool automates your security compliance process and ensures that high-risk areas such as dormant and orphan accounts are identified and eliminated before hackers and perpetrators can discover them and do damage.”

YouAttest is currently offering free trials of the product for potential customers, partners and hosting services. More information can be found at youattest.com.

YouAttest has fully completed the evidence gathering portion of a SOC 2 Type 2 audit and has officially moved into the validation phase of controls with an independent audit firm. The full SOC 2 Type 2 report will be made available this fall.

About YouAttest

YouAttest is a leading provider of Identity Audit and Compliance tools. As a cloud-based SaaS offering, YouAttest enables companies to conduct access reviews in a streamlined and cost effective manner. YouAttest deploys in minutes and includes many advanced features including state-in-time audits for change reviews, auto-delegation of attestations, auto-scheduling of audit campaigns, multiple reviewers for certification, siloed app review, and time-stamped reports. YouAttest works in conjunction with leading Identity Access Management (IAM) products to achieve improved Identity Governance for compliance and information security.

YouAttest can be reached at sales@youattest.com. Free trials are available by registering: https://youattest.com/free-trial-form-youattest/

YouAttest and YouAttest Enterprise are registered trademarks of YouAttest, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949.231.2965