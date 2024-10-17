You.com Partners with German Press Agency (dpa) for Agentic AI News Discovery and Curation

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You.com, an AI-powered productivity engine founded by Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, today announced a partnership with The German Press Agency (dpa), Germany’s largest news agency, to enhance news discovery and curation with AI for editors and journalists worldwide.









Key features of the partnership include:

Agentic AI News Discovery: Newsrooms that use dpa’s wire service will have access to an agentic discovery feature. This capability will allow editors to quickly obtain AI-generated summaries relevant to their queries. These summaries will provide citations to related articles and draw from dpa’s entire database, including the latest updates. Users of dpa-Select will also be able to access agentic discovery capabilities to search and summarize across the latest developments in politics, business, and other news in real-time. Agentic AI Content Curation: News editors will receive curated press briefings consisting of summaries, for different departments, featuring relevant stories of varied lengths with accompanying images for easy processing.

“We’re excited to partner with dpa, a true innovator in the news world since 1949,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com. “Our AI technology aims to amplify what newsrooms already do well — delivering timely and accurate news. Through our private data retrieval augmented generation capabilities, we’re helping media organizations who rely on dpa access and process news even faster. This means they can continue to offer trustworthy content to their global audience, now with enhanced speed and efficiency. We’re looking forward to seeing how this collaboration can further empower newsrooms and enrich the news experience everywhere.”

“dpa-News is becoming a modern, AI-supported response engine. This is ideal for newsrooms that need to work more efficiently in the face of transformation pressure and large volumes of information. As Germany’s largest news agency, we are demonstrating that we focus on the needs of our customers. Together, we are working to ensure that generative AI supports and enriches verified and factual journalism. In you.com, we have found an excellent and trustworthy partner for this,” said Peter Kropsch, CEO of dpa.

As part of this collaboration, dpa will gain access to You.com’s Team Plan, enabling them to utilize AI agents for research, analysis, complex problem-solving, and content creation. Additionally, dpa will have the capability to develop and share custom AI agents tailored to their specific needs.

About You.com:

You.com is collaborative AI — for you, your team, and your business. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company’s suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com has raised $99 million from investors including, Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, Gen Digital, SBVA, Georgian, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, and others.

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world’s leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and organizations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos, graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency, dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around 140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa shareholders. The dpa editorial team works according to the principles laid down in the dpa statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or governments. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch, is based at the company’s headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).

More at www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

