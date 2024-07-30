You.com Announces Strategic Collaboration with Similarweb to Drive Productivity

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You.com, the AI-powered productivity engine, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), the leading Digital Data provider and Digital Intelligence platform for businesses worldwide.









Under this collaboration, Similarweb employees will use You.com’s AI Assistants to boost productivity in sales and marketing, and You.com will use Similarweb to augment market analysis and research – both for internal use and as part of the YouPro platform.

“Similarweb data is invaluable when making strategic marketing and business decisions. Coupled with You.com’s AI Assistants, Marketing and Sales teams can efficiently conduct extensive research, providing the insights they need to drive success,” said Jason Egnal, You.com CMO.

“You.com has been a leader in reinventing the research experience around generative AI, and we’re proud to work with them as an OEM partner,” said Or Offer, Similarweb CEO. “Our own data scientists are using AI tech to speed access to competitive insights about the digital world, and working with You.com will make those insights more widely available.”

You.com is an AI-powered productivity engine that offers access to the latest and most powerful LLMs, enhanced with multiple AI innovations, including live web access for unparalleled accuracy. You.com also features a range of powerful proprietary AI assistants and the ability to create customized AI assistants on top of any AI model for any task. With You.com, knowledge workers can save hours conducting research, creating content, solving complex problems, and more.

About You.com

You.com is an AI productivity engine for you, your team, and your business. You.com AI Assistants maximize the effectiveness of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem-solving, content creation, and more. The company’s suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by enhancing their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com’s investors include Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Salesforce, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, and Norwest Venture Partners.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

