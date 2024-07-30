Home Business Wire You.com Announces Strategic Collaboration with Similarweb to Drive Productivity
Business Wire

You.com Announces Strategic Collaboration with Similarweb to Drive Productivity

di Business Wire

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You.com, the AI-powered productivity engine, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), the leading Digital Data provider and Digital Intelligence platform for businesses worldwide.




Under this collaboration, Similarweb employees will use You.com’s AI Assistants to boost productivity in sales and marketing, and You.com will use Similarweb to augment market analysis and research – both for internal use and as part of the YouPro platform.

“Similarweb data is invaluable when making strategic marketing and business decisions. Coupled with You.com’s AI Assistants, Marketing and Sales teams can efficiently conduct extensive research, providing the insights they need to drive success,” said Jason Egnal, You.com CMO.

“You.com has been a leader in reinventing the research experience around generative AI, and we’re proud to work with them as an OEM partner,” said Or Offer, Similarweb CEO. “Our own data scientists are using AI tech to speed access to competitive insights about the digital world, and working with You.com will make those insights more widely available.”

You.com is an AI-powered productivity engine that offers access to the latest and most powerful LLMs, enhanced with multiple AI innovations, including live web access for unparalleled accuracy. You.com also features a range of powerful proprietary AI assistants and the ability to create customized AI assistants on top of any AI model for any task. With You.com, knowledge workers can save hours conducting research, creating content, solving complex problems, and more.

About You.com

You.com is an AI productivity engine for you, your team, and your business. You.com AI Assistants maximize the effectiveness of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem-solving, content creation, and more. The company’s suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by enhancing their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com’s investors include Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Salesforce, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, and Norwest Venture Partners.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Contacts

Press:
Julia La Roche

You.com

press@you.com

David F. Carr

Similarweb

david.carr@similarweb.com

Investors:
Rami Myerson

Similarweb

rami.myerson@similarweb.com

Articoli correlati

CorePark Valet Parking Software Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Business Wire Business Wire -
CorePark's deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will streamline valet parking management, enhancing guest experiences and optimizing operational efficiency.IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

FairNow’s AI Governance Platform Helps Organizations Meet and Maintain New EU AI Act Requirements

Business Wire Business Wire -
The platform simplifies and centralizes key governance processes including risk-based classification, technical documentation, and bias evaluationsMCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--FairNow, a...
Continua a leggere

Wytec Introduces its “Distributed AI” Gunshot/THC Technology for Schools & Public Safety

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Gray, CEO/President of Wytec International, Inc., (OTCQB:WYTC), a leading developer of threat sensing systems announces...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php