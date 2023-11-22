You.com Announces Executive Team Expansion, New Roles Amid Record Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You.com, the AI assistant founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, announced today an expansion of its executive team and additional hiring plans following a year of record growth and product advancements.





New executive hires

To support its growth and innovation, You.com welcomed two key executives to its leadership team:

Jason Egnal joined You.com as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of experience, Jason has held leadership roles in startups backed by leading venture capital firms like Khosla Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures, as well as global corporations. He has launched transformational products across e-commerce, SaaS , IoT , wearables, and fintech. His international experience and expertise in go-to-market strategy, branding, positioning, and customer engagement make him an invaluable asset to You.com’s expanding leadership team.

Saurabh Sharma joined You.com as Vice President of Product and Design. Saurabh brings a wealth of experience in product management and AI, including his recent role as head of search products at OpenSea and an 11-year tenure at Google. At Google, he led Google Assistant's Search and Maps integrations and their identity and monetization strategy. He also led the development of Google's Family Link products and was a founding member of the Google+ team. Before Google, Saurabh co-founded 220bpm and held engineering leadership positions at IBM.

A year of achievements

You.com has reached several key milestones in the last 12 months, including:

In December 2022, You.com launched the world’s first consumer-facing LLM connected to the web, with citations, bringing more trust and accuracy to AI chatbots.

In less than a year, the company transitioned from a search engine to a generative AI assistant while growing its usage by 10x — reflecting the significant shift in consumer behavior over the last year.

This month, You.com released a first-of-its-kind self-serve API, bringing real-time web search and accuracy to any LLM and AI chatbot, marking an expansion into the B2B space.

“This year has been exciting and memorable for the You.com team. In just under a year, we’ve completely transformed how people find information online and have continued to see record traffic and query volume as an AI assistant. We also took our popular consumer-facing LLM with web access and created an API with these capabilities so every chatbot and LLM can have the means to retrieve real-time information through web search,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com. “I’m even more excited about what’s ahead with Jason and Saurabh on board to fuel our growth and innovation in both the consumer and enterprise domains.”

As You.com grows, it is actively hiring for various roles, from front-end and back-end to AI research engineering, product design, sales, and more. For more on these and other open positions, please visit https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/youdotcom.

About You.com

Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com is an AI assistant that helps you with searching, writing essays, debugging code, solving physics problems, and creating digital art. You.com pioneered many solutions for Large Language Model (LLM) challenges, especially around trust and accuracy. You.com notably introduced the first consumer-facing LLM with access to the internet to provide up-to-date answers and include citations and recently debuted an AI agent that executes code to provide the most accurate responses to math and science questions. You.com‘s API further enables other LLM-based chatbots to improve their accuracy with real-time web access. You.com is available via Chrome web extensions, iOS and Android mobile apps, and WhatsApp.

