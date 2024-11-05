You.com and TollBit Launch First AI Election Agent with Real-Time Results

For the first election of the AI era, Americans can instantly access trusted, real-time results for the 2024 presidential race and other offices

You.com and TollBit’s partnership creates a first-of-its-kind AI agent with direct access to trusted Decision Desk HQ results and race calls

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Americans can now get trusted, real-time election results directly through a first-of-its-kind AI agent with the launch of Election Agent, announced today by You.com and TollBit. The AI agent will provide instant access to accurate, authoritative results and race calls from Decision Desk HQ — the election data provider that was the first to call the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020. Built on You.com’s Custom AI Agent platform and powered by TollBit’s data integration technology, Election Agent gives Americans the same election results, race calls, and data used by major news organizations but through an accessible AI chat interface.









As our country’s first presidential election in the AI era is underway, millions of Americans may turn to AI for results. But many chatbots today either refuse to provide election information or rely on outdated training data that could spread misinformation. The Election Agent on You.com solves this challenge by accessing authorized, real-time data directly.

On Election Day, November 5, the Election Agent will deliver real-time vote counts and results analysis as polls close across the country. Users can query for election updates, including:

Who is winning the presidential election?

Who is winning the Senate race in Arizona?

What are the latest results in key battleground states?

How are the swing states going?

“This is the first presidential election where people can ask AI for updated information on different aspects of the election. Americans deserve access to real-time, accurate information in one of the closest races and most consequential elections in our country’s history,” said Richard Socher, co-founder and CEO of You.com. “Our technology lets us connect AI directly to trusted data sources, so users get accurate, up-to-the-minute information. We’re excited to partner with TollBit to bring our users trusted election data straight from Decision Desk HQ. This shows how AI agents can deliver reliable information when they’re connected to the right sources.”

“There’s a big unsolved need in the AI industry: scalably connecting AI companies directly with authoritative data sources,” said Toshit Panigrahi, co-founder CEO of TollBit. “With the first presidential election in the AI era, concerns about misinformation are at the forefront. Much of today’s data isn’t readily accessible. Through our platform, Decision Desk HQ made its real-time election APIs available to AI companies at scale. This partnership with You.com, which has set the standard for grounded, accurate AI responses, demonstrates that AI can deliver real-time information responsibly when connected to authoritative sources. That’s ultimately what builds trust in AI – giving it direct access to ground truth data.”

Election Agent was built using You.com’s Custom AI Agent platform, which lets users create specialized AI agents using leading AI models and precise control over data sources. To try the Election Agent, visit you.com/2024election/.

About You.com:

You.com provides accurate answers to complex questions and automates workflows to make you and your business more productive. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com has raised $99 million from investors including Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, Gen Digital, SBVA, Georgian, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, and others.

About TollBit:

TollBit offers AI agents and applications an easy and compliant way to compensate websites directly for content. The platform seeks to address the new economics of content creation in the AI era by reducing the legal uncertainties of scraping and protecting the health of the entire content ecosystem.

About Decision Desk HQ:

Launched in 2012 on a hunch that it could use technology to improve the speed and lower the cost of collecting election returns, Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) was first to call the outcomes of the presidential race in 2016 and 2020 and control of Congress in 2022. It is also the only provider to cover the tens of thousands of local elections that happen across America. DDHQ continues to innovate with new technologies to drive efficient results reporting that prioritizes accuracy and transparency, supports local coverage, and strengthens trust in elections.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



press@you.com

press@tollbit.com