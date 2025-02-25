Yottaa Launches Web Performance Services to Fuel eCommerce Speed and Security for Leading Brands and Retailers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottaa, the leader in eCommerce site performance optimization, today announced the launch of Yottaa Web Performance Services a fully managed solution that maximizes website speed, enhances security, and reduces operational complexity for online brands and retailers. Powered by best-in-class technologies from Fastly, HUMAN Security, and Yottaa, this new offering delivers a seamless, high-performance infrastructure designed exclusively for eCommerce brands.

Managing a content delivery network (CDN), web application firewall (WAF), and security solutions in-house is expensive, complex, and requires ongoing expertise – challenges that are amplified for retailers shifting to a composable commerce strategy and are now juggling multiple vendors’ infrastructure. Yottaa Web Performance Services provides a fully managed, cost-effective alternative. By leveraging Fastly’s Edge Cloud, HUMAN’s Defense Platform and Yottaa Web Performance Cloud, Yottaa simplifies performance and security management with expert-led operations and a single point of accountability – often enabling a seamless transition in under a week.

“We’ve transitioned over 40 retailers to this new service – some were frustrated with overcomplicated CDN and security solutions, while others wanted better customer support than they received from their previous provider,” said Darin Archer, Chief Product Officer at Yottaa. “With Yottaa Web Performance Services, brands get top-tier performance, enterprise-grade security, and a team of web performance experts acting as an extension of their own. We make it easier and more cost-effective to deliver secure, high-speed shopping experiences so brands can focus on growing revenue instead of wrangling infrastructure.”

A Fully Managed Performance & Security Solution

Yottaa Web Performance Services integrates:

Fastly Edge Cloud – Best-in-class content delivery for ultra-fast load times and seamless shopper experiences.

– Best-in-class content delivery for ultra-fast load times and seamless shopper experiences. HUMAN Defense Platform – Industry-leading bot mitigation, fraud protection, and security monitoring to proactively stop threats.

– Industry-leading bot mitigation, fraud protection, and security monitoring to proactively stop threats. Yottaa Web Performance Cloud – Real-time monitoring, third-party script optimization, and automation for continuous performance improvements.

Yottaa’s expert-managed solution provides end-to-end visibility, optimization, and security, eliminating the need for in-house performance engineering teams, reducing operational costs by up to 40%.

Key Benefits of Yottaa Web Performance Services:

Reduce Cost & Complexity – Consolidate Fastly, HUMAN, and Yottaa into a fully managed service, cutting performance management costs by up to 40%, with seamless migration typically completed in under a week.

– Consolidate Fastly, HUMAN, and Yottaa into a fully managed service, cutting performance management costs by up to 40%, with seamless migration typically completed in under a week. Offload Performance & Security Management – Yottaa’s experts handle monitoring, issue resolution, and real-time optimizations, reducing the need for in-house resources and eliminating operational burden.

– Yottaa’s experts handle monitoring, issue resolution, and real-time optimizations, reducing the need for in-house resources and eliminating operational burden. Purpose-Built eCommerce Infrastructure – Ensure fast, secure, and high-performing storefronts with Fastly’s CDN, HUMAN’s security platform, and Yottaa’s real-time optimizations – all managed for you. Proactively block DDoS attacks, bot fraud, and security threats while optimizing Core Web Vitals to drive conversions.

Trusted by Leading eCommerce Brands

Yottaa has already helped thousands of top brands and retailers unlock faster load times, boost conversion rates, and protect against security risks. These fully managed services are ideal for enterprise and mid-market brands looking to optimize site speed and security with a simplified, cost-effective solution.

What Customers Are Saying

“With Yottaa, our site is always performing at its best. Their swift CDN migration, continuous performance tuning, and the genuine support we receive have transformed our online experience. We now enjoy faster load times and smoother integrations, all delivered with a personal touch,” said Mike Hoefer, Director of Web Product and Strategy, King Arthur Baking

“Yottaa is long standing trusted partner for Tumi North America, providing robust and reliable services, literally every second of the day. The recent migration to Fastly infrastructure enabled critical optimizations with increased POPs and thereby growth of our business. We are happy campers with Yottaa as they work as our extended team, on speed dial!” said Kchitij Kumar, Head of Business Technology & Data Analytics, TUMI North America

For more information, visit https://www.yottaa.com/web-performance-services/.

About Yottaa

Yottaa is the leader in eCommerce acceleration and security, helping online brands and retailers improve site speed, increase conversions, and protect customer data. Through a combination of AI-driven monitoring, optimization, and security solutions, Yottaa ensures the best possible shopping experiences for millions of online consumers.

