YOMAEX security system is upgraded again to protect user assets

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YOMAEX Exchange, as the global leading digital currency exchange, has always placed “user asset security” at the forefront. On June 27, YOMAEX upgraded its security protection system again to provide users with a more reliable trading environment.

In the context of the rapid development of the digital currency market, YOMAEX is facing more and more security challenges. In order to better protect the security of user assets, YOMAEX has taken a series of important measures.

First of all, in terms of transaction security, YOMAEX independently developed a high-performance matching trading engine. After a comprehensive upgrade, the engine has the ability to process millions of orders per second, and the average transaction delay is less than 50 milliseconds. This technological innovation has greatly improved transaction efficiency and effectively reduced the risk of transaction lag and system downtime.

Secondly, YOMAEX has introduced an industry-leading risk control system. The system has multiple functions such as real-time monitoring, risk warning and risk control, which can accurately monitor and warn against abnormal behaviors during the transaction process, and take timely measures to ensure the safe trading for users.

YOMAEX has also strengthened asset security protection. The exchange has implemented multiple defense mechanisms against malicious and DDoS attacks, effectively avoiding hacker intrusions and network risks, and providing strong protection for users’ digital assets.

In terms of information security, YOMAEX has introduced multiple verification mechanism, and users can choose a suitable verification method to improve the security of their accounts. In order to ensure the security of users’ personal information and transaction data, YOMAEX adopts multiple encryption technologies to effectively prevent users’ personal information and transaction data from being stolen or tampered.

The continuous upgrade of YOMAEX in terms of user asset security demonstrates its high attention and keen insight into market risks. The vigorous development of the digital currency market has brought more opportunities and potential risks, and YOMAEX is committed to creating a safe, transparent and reliable trading environment for users through continuous innovation and technological upgrading.

YOMAEX stated that the security of user assets is the top priority of YOMAEX Exchange. Users can choose YOMAEX with confidence and focus on the value-added and trading of digital assets without worrying about security issues.

Website: https://www.yomaexi.org/

Contacts

Email: support@yomaexi.org