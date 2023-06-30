YOMAEX Exchange, Leading the New Era of Digital Currency Trading

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2023, a key year for the alternating bull and bear market in the digital currency field, the entire industry is undergoing earth-shaking changes in an era where “risk” and “opportunity” coexist.

The YOMAEX exchange recently announced that its registered users exceeded 10 million and its transaction volume exceeded 1 billion US dollars, further consolidating its position as a leading exchange. This milestone achievement has attracted widespread attention from global digital currency investors and injected new impetus into the development of the industry.

Seeking Change in Stability, Building a Solid Barrier for Long-term Development

Perry Schmidt, head of marketing of the YOMAEX platform, delivered an inspiring speech at this important moment. He emphasized: “In the face of changes in the industry, we adhere to the strategy of ‘seeking change in stability’, focusing on technological innovation and product polishing, aiming to lead a new era of digital currency transactions. Our self-developed high-speed trading engine can process millions of orders per second, and is at the forefront of the entire industry.”

When talking about compliance, he said: “We have always firmly believed that compliance is an important guarantee for the long-term development of the industry. YOMAEX has been certified by multiple international regulatory agencies, which is the best way for us to provide users with a safe and reliable trading environment.”

Perry Schmidt is even more confident about the future. He announced: “YOMAEX has more than 10 million registered users, and the daily transaction volume has exceeded 1 billion US dollars.”

Rich Ecosystem, Realizing YOMAEX’s Global Vision

In addition to the development of the exchange, YOMAEX is also committed to building a rich ecosystem and realizing its global vision. Perry Schmidt also said: “Our goal is not only to become the largest exchange, but also to build a rich ecosystem through diversified sectors with YOMAEX Academy, YOMAEX Research, YOMAEX Labs, and YOMAEX Charity.”

In concluding his speech, he emphasized: “YOMAEX’s goal is to lead the development of a new era of digital currency trading with unique advantages such as rich and practical investment tools, advanced engine systems, top security technology, and huge community partners. We look forward to working with the world digital currency investors to jointly explore the possibility of the future.”

Contacts

PR



Email: support@yomaexi.org

Website: https://www.yomaexi.org/