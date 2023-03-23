<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire YoHo Provides Emergency Relief to Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria
Business Wire

YoHo Provides Emergency Relief to Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria

di Business Wire

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YoHo, the voice social networking platform attached to a listed company, has sent its Chinese members of the Middle East team to the frontlines to offer condolences to its local agency manager, content creators, and users who have suffered from the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The YoHo team in Syria has provided emergency cash aid that can cover a week of living expenses to some of the content creators. In Turkey, more than 100 supply kits have been provided, including food, soap, vitamin tablets, sanitary napkins and other daily necessities.

In addition, the YoHo team has opened an official donation room on its voice social networking platform and set up a “donation box” account. Starting from February 8th to the next 2-3 months, the team plans to raise funds for 100 Syrian content creators who are facing difficulties each week, in order to help improve their lives directly. In Turkey, together with its huge user community, the YoHo team has also made every effort to provide more opportunities to find the lost victims of the earthquake. Through YoHo platform, users paid silent tribute to the death and destruction, prayed for all those affected by the earthquake and encouraged each other.

“Seeing so many people affected by the earthquake deeply saddens us. We express our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” said the leader of YoHo Middle East team. “In one of our teams based in Egypt, there is such a partner whose hometown happens to be from Syria. And we made a special visit to her parents in Syria to offer our condolences and support.”

YoHo has always focused on corporate social responsibility and is committed to making positive contributions to charity and public welfare. In 2022, YoHo joined forces with other social networking platforms to hold public welfare activities during Ramadan in the MENA region. YoHo held a charity event for the 57357 Hospital on the platform and team members in charge of YoHo MENA presented and handed over the money raised by the event especially.

Contacts

Maxwell

maxwell@micous.com
+20 01069212750

Articoli correlati

Xperi’s DTS AutoStage Unleashes the Power of In-Car Audience Analytics for Radio Broadcasters

Business Wire Business Wire -
New platform brings unprecedented access to in-vehicle listener data SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, Inc., a global leader in next-generation audio,...
Continua a leggere

ESI Group Reveals Bold Rebranding to Celebrate 50 Years and Marks the Beginning of a Next Chapter

Business Wire Business Wire -
RUNGIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), the world-renowned simulation and virtual prototyping software provider for...
Continua a leggere

Morse Micro Strengthens Global Footprint with Appointment of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
Phillip Kumin to fuel growth with vast technology leadership experience and proven track record of overseeing business strategy and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Equinix International Data Center Day

Data center: le riflessioni di Equinix sulla loro importanza per l’IT e l’economia

Datacenter