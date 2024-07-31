YL Ventures in PitchBook’s Top 10 VCs Worldwide – for the Second Year in a row

The firm has ranked 9th out of 365 VC fund families based on the firm’s performance

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YL Ventures, a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage cybersecurity startups, is the only cybersecurity-focused VC firm to secure a top 10 spot in PitchBook’s 2023 Global Manager Performance Score League Tables (published July 30th, 2024).









Out of 365 VC fund families, YL Ventures’ investment performance has earned the firm the ninth place, with a performance score of 72.6 (up from 70.5 in 2022). This score places the firm in the top decile of VC family funds, globally. PitchBook’s innovative data-driven methodology to identify top-performing private capital fund strategies goes beyond traditional benchmarks such as IRR quartiles, for a more comprehensive measure of relative performance.

YL Ventures has been championing early-stage cybersecurity startups for over 15 years, investing in some of the industry’s most cutting-edge security companies including unicorns Orca Security and Axonius, with several of the firm’s portfolio companies successfully acquired by high-profile, global industry leaders including Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Okta and Proofpoint. One of the pillars of the firm’s investment strategy is to support and guide its companies to growth and category domination, while at the same time providing value to the global cybersecurity community, including its large network of top-tier cybersecurity leadership.

“ The consistent recognition of YL Ventures’ performance by PitchBook serves as powerful proof of the firm’s investment strategy and deep dedication to cybersecurity innovation,” says Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures. “ We are proud to continue investing in exceptional entrepreneurs with the motivation and skill to disrupt big markets and make a real change in our dynamic industry.”

Leveraging a unique value add investment strategy to achieve these results, YL Ventures operates across every operational domain of the startup journey, giving founders the tools and resources they need to accelerate their journey. The firm provides deep, hands-on guidance on the fundamental building blocks that will help sustain the startup through any market conditions: from ideation, market research and validation, access to potential customers, strategic partners and follow-on investors to business development, marketing, sales, HR, operations and finance.

“ Asset allocators know that when it comes to Fund Manager selection, consistency is key,” says Dave Reed, CFO at YL Ventures. “ After being ranked as the ninth performing venture capital fund family in the world in PitchBook’s 2023 Global Manager Performance Rankings, YL Ventures epitomizes the type of consistent returns that investors crave. With a second consecutive ranking inside the top 10 and an improvement in our overall score when compared to the 2022 rankings, YL Ventures has raised the bar once again and demonstrated the incredible resiliency of the Israeli cybersecurity industry.”

YL Ventures has been very consistent in its investment approach, focusing on the cybersecurity sector which continues to perform exceptionally well despite market challenges, when compared to other sectors. In 2022, YL Ventures announced the launch of its $400M Fund V, bringing its total capital under management to $800M. At its launch, it was the largest seed-stage cybersecurity-focused fund ever raised, bridging Israeli innovation and the U.S. market.

About YL Ventures

YL Ventures funds and supports visionary cybersecurity entrepreneurs from seed to scale to help them evolve transformative ideas into market-leading companies. The firm accelerates company growth with tailored support through its powerful network of Chief Information Security Officers, global industry leaders and a dedicated team of multidisciplinary experts. Based in Silicon Valley, New York and Tel Aviv, YL Ventures manages five funds with $800M in total AUM. The firm has a track record of seeding cybersecurity unicorns such as Axonius and Orca Security, and its portfolio companies have been successfully acquired by high-profile, global industry leaders including Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Okta and Proofpoint. In 2022, YL Ventures ranked 8th out of over 250 venture capital firms in PitchBook’s prestigious Global Manager Performance Score League Tables and was the only cybersecurity-focused VC to secure a top 10 spot on the list.

