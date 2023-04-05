Yieldstreet Names Former E*TRADE Executive as New Chief Marketing Officer

Lea Stendahl joins the private market investing platform to help fuel ambitious business growth.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yieldstreet, the leading private market investing platform, has announced Lea Stendahl has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned leader and innovator in direct-to-consumer financial services, Stendahl will be responsible for driving growth across the company’s key verticals.

Stendahl previously served as the CMO of E*TRADE where she led the company’s brand and marketing initiatives through creative communications, consumer-centric positioning, and break-through campaigns — including years of successful Super Bowl advertising campaigns.

Most recently, Stendahl was the CMO of Suffolk Construction, one of the largest privately-held building contractors in the country. She also previously served as the Managing Director of Brand and Marketing Communications for TD Ameritrade.

“Lea will play an integral role in driving our ambitious growth strategy and solidifying our position as a market leader,” said Yieldstreet Founder and CEO Milind Mehere. “Her deep expertise across performance marketing, brand management, and business development — especially within direct-to-consumer finance — made her the perfect fit.”

Stendahl is joining Yieldstreet at a time of rapid growth. In 2022, Yieldstreet reported a record-breaking year, surpassing 400K members, $3B invested, and $2B distributed to investors since inception.1

“I’m delighted to join the Yieldstreet executive team,” said Stendahl. “This role brings me back to my roots in consumer marketing for technology-first brands. I look forward to partnering with teams across the company to help accomplish our ambitious goals.”

Stendahl has been recognized for her marketing and branding leadership. She was named to AdWeek’s 50 Most Indispensable Media, Marketing and Tech Players, Globe Street’s Woman of Influence for distinctive impact on the commercial real estate space, and FCS Marketer of the year.

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet believes that private market alternatives should be a fundamental part of an investment portfolio. The company empowers investors to grow their wealth outside of the stock market by curating private market alternatives from top investment managers, all on one easy to use platform.

Yieldstreet provides access to the broadest range of private market options to help investors diversify beyond the ups and downs of the stock market. Its award-winning platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Venture Capital, Private Credit, and Art.

Since inception, offerings on Yieldstreet have delivered an annualized net return of 9.61%2, in line with their targets. For disclosure regarding this return figure, detailed platform performance and asset class insights, click here.

