Yext to Host Investor Day on April 2, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on April 2, 2025. The event will take place at the company’s New York City headquarters with registration scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm ET.

Yext’s executive leadership team will present the company’s vision, strategy, and financial objectives, followed by a live Q&A. The event will also feature the latest product demonstrations and perspectives shared by Yext enterprise customers who will also be in attendance. Members of the investment community who are interested in attending in person are encouraged to register here.

A live broadcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at investors.yext.com. A replay along with supporting materials will be made available following the conclusion of the event.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

