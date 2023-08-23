Home Business Wire Yext to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on September...
Business Wire

Yext to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on September 6, 2023

di Business Wire

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at investors.yext.com.


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), a leading digital experience platform, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 9070278.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 4178723, until midnight (ET) September 27, 2023.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations build digital experiences across any channel on our open and composable platform. The Yext Digital Experience Platform collects and organizes content to deliver AI-led experiences for any organization’s customers, employees, or partners. For more than 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless customer experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@yext.com

Public Relations
pr@yext.com

Articoli correlati

Chetu Takes Home the 2023 Silver Stevie® Award for Computer Software Company of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global Software Development Company Receives International Business Award® for the Fourth Consecutive YearSUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a leading developer of...
Continua a leggere

Chetu Takes Home the 2023 Silver Stevie® Award for Computer Software Company of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global Software Development Company Receives International Business Award® for the Fourth Consecutive YearSUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a leading developer of...
Continua a leggere

Sequenex Achieves ISO-13485:2016 Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequenex, a leading digital health and medtech software development firm specializing in the diabetes and connected devices...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php