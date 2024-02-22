Yext to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.





A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 1193775.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 6080899, until midnight (ET) March 13, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Source: Yext, Inc.

