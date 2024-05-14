Yext Once Again Revolutionizes the Listings Space with AI-Led Recommendations

Yext announces Listings Recommendations, delivering AI-led insights to help customers accelerate discoverability and customer engagement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands and pioneer of the first Listings product, once again redefines how brands optimize their discoverability in organic search with the announcement of Listings Recommendations. Listings Recommendations enhances search strategies by providing actionable AI-led insights and advice. Leveraging a robust data science framework, Yext’s innovative AI technology, and nearly 20 years of historical performance data across thousands of brands globally, Yext is transforming how brands optimize their digital discoverability and customer engagement.





With search tools and customer preferences changing rapidly and brands facing resource constraints, managing a basic listings strategy is no longer enough. The key to success is making sure a search strategy pivots quickly to capitalize on trends and opportunities to improve results. However, managing business listings across 200+ websites simultaneously for hundreds or thousands of locations is often too resource-intensive without support from marketing agencies or large teams of analysts.

With Listings Recommendations, Yext redefines how this work gets done and accelerates the path to results. By applying Yext AI models to the largest, most comprehensive set of structured business data, Listings Recommendations proactively generates timely, accurate and relevant suggestions for improving listings performance.

Key features within Listings Recommendations include:

Proactive Recommendations: Whether suggesting that a customer sync information to more publishers, fill out more fields, add local photos, or include high-intent keywords in a business description, Yext proactively provides recommendations that make it easy for customers to optimize their listings at scale to remain competitive.

Insights Supported by Data Science: Leveraging the largest dataset in the industry, customers can now see the quantifiable impact of changes on their listings performance. Yext’s team of skilled data scientists apply advanced language models and algorithms to extract meaningful insights from complex datasets. By applying these cutting-edge data science methodologies, Yext uncovers valuable new patterns, trends, and correlations within the data.

Listings Monitoring: Yext’s advanced AI algorithms and machine learning models are trained to recognize patterns and anomalies within business listings data. Yext proactively identifies areas of underperformance and alerts customers with actionable recommendations to improve the health of every listing.

“Nearly 20 years ago, Yext revolutionized the way listings were managed with groundbreaking technology. Since then, we have been focused on building the most robust AI-enabled capabilities in the industry to improve how brands manage their digital presence at scale,” said Jason LaFollette, Chief Technology Officer at Yext. “Listings Recommendations leverages the industry’s largest publisher network, the largest and most comprehensive dataset and AI technology that is far ahead of any other platform. With the ability to give customers deep insights and take action much faster, it’s a new day in the listings space.”

Yext’s announcement of Listings Recommendations follows its recent release of the Power of a Digital Presence Report, which underscores the need for brands to manage their information across as many publishers as possible effectively. Yext analyzed over 620,000 global locations, with the data indicating locations syncing to more than 75% of Yext’s network saw a 186% increase in clicks. In an environment where every brand is rethinking its SEO strategy, Yext is committed to providing customers with leading insights and recommendations to improve digital performance across all channels.

For more information on Yext’s Listings Recommendations, visit yext.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements regarding Yext’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that the benefits described in this release are not realized and whether all offerings and capabilities discussed in this release will be available as and when stated in this release. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Yext on the date hereof, and Yext assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences to customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Relations



ir@yext.com

Public Relations



pr@yext.com