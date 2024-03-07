Home Business Wire Yext Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results
Yext Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today released its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024.


Visit Yext’s Investor Relations website to view the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 Shareholder Letter.

Today, Yext will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Call Details:

Event: Yext Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT)

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com.

A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 1193775.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 6080899, until midnight (ET) March 13, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@yext.com

Public Relations

pr@yext.com

