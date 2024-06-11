Home Business Wire Yext Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Business Wire

Yext Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today released its results for the three months ended April 30, 2024, or the Company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2025.


Visit Yext’s Investor Relations website to view the first quarter fiscal 2025 Shareholder Letter.

Today, Yext will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Call Details:

Event: Yext First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT)

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com.

A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 6185062.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 6437087, until midnight (ET) June 17, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@yext.com

Public Relations

pr@yext.com

Articoli correlati

UK B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Online Payment Trends 2024: B2C E-Commerce Is Set to Constitute Over a Third of Total Retail Sales in...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "UK B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Online Payment Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Over...
Continua a leggere

UK B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Online Payment Trends 2024: B2C E-Commerce Is Set to Constitute Over a Third of Total Retail Sales in...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "UK B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Online Payment Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Over...
Continua a leggere

Introducing Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that puts powerful generative models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Business Wire Business Wire -
Setting a new standard for privacy in AI, Apple Intelligence understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php