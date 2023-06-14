Yevgeny Dibrov Armis CEO wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award

CEO and Co-Founder joins the prestigious ranks of ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Yevgeny Dibrov, has been named by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

“ It is an honor to receive such a highly-coveted accolade,” said Dibrov. “ To be among this year’s winners and join the ranks of those who have been awarded this recognition in the past is simply incredible. And, while the award highlights individual entrepreneurs, it is not just a personal accolade. I want to recognize my brilliant Co-Founder Nadir Izrael who has been on this journey with me, building a world-class technology platform and team at Armis. This recognition is a true testament to the collective efforts of the entire company which have contributed to the tremendous growth and success of our organization.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. For this program, winners are selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

This accolade for Armis’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder comes on the heels of continued momentum and industry recognition demonstrated by the company since the start of 2023. In February, Armis announced that it surpassed the 100m USD mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing from 1m to 100m USD in less than 5 years. Shortly after, Armis was named the most innovative company globally in the security category by Fast Company in its prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. It also ranked #14 in the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list.

Armis helps to see and secure the operational environments of some of the largest airports and ports in the world. It ensures that critical infrastructure and leading manufacturers can stay online 24/7, 365 days a year. The company helps to save lives by securing medical assets and patient care environments in some of the largest healthcare delivery organizations around the world, in addition to protecting federal, state and local entities from cyber criminals, rogue nations and other bad actors.

To learn more about Armis, please visit: https://www.armis.com/

Find more information about career opportunities at Armis here: https://www.armis.com/careers/

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry’s first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com

Contacts

Rebecca Cradick



Senior Director, Global Communications



Armis



pr@armis.com