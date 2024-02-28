Home Business Wire Yelp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Yelp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. Pacific Time.


The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for 180 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

