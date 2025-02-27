Yelp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for 180 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

