<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications...
Business Wire

Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

Contacts

Yelp Inc.

Kate Krieger

Investor Relations

ir@yelp.com

Articoli correlati

Shapeways Nominated as 2023 TCT Award Finalist

Business Wire Business Wire -
Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories is RecognizedNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shapeways, Inc., (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a global...
Continua a leggere

Lyft Names Erin Brewer as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Erin Brewer to replace Elaine Paul on July 10th. Paul to leave role on May 19th; will remain advisor...
Continua a leggere

Keysight Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieved Record Second Quarter Revenue, Record Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow Strong execution drove above guidance non-GAAP EPSSANTA ROSA,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shapeways Nominated as 2023 TCT Award Finalist

Business Wire