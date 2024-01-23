Yelp Reveals its 11th Annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States

Honorees across the country with California, Florida, Arizona, Texas and Nevada leading Yelp’s annual list









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its highly anticipated 11th annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., celebrating the best eateries across the nation. As Yelp celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year, the brand is spotlighting the stories, trends and data that show how Yelp helps people more meaningfully connect with their local community.

Topping this year’s list in the No. 1 spot is Tumerico in Tucson, Ariz. The restaurant’s inventive, vegetarian Latin food offers a mouthwatering taste of home from Chef and Owner Wendy Garcia, a James Beard Award semi-finalist. Yelpers regularly keep an eye on the chalkboard menu that changes daily based on seasonal availability, such as salsa made from Tucson-grown chiltepin chiles and pitaya (Mexican dragon fruit) or nopalitos (made from prickly pear cactus).

“From New York City to Houston, and Florida to California, Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list celebrates the must-visit local restaurants across the United States,” said Tara Lewis, Yelp’s Trend Expert. “This year’s list embraces the unique tastes of our users and spotlights the beloved hidden gems across local communities.”

Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat, generated through a combination of community submissions and data, gives a unique perspective on what diners are craving across the country. This year, the list sees overwhelming representation from Asian, Asian Fusion, and Southeast Asian restaurants, making up 25 percent of the list. Yelpers are also loving noodle restaurants like Menya Rui (#2) in St. Louis, which serves more than 200 bowls a day of decadent noodles and broth. While Asian street foods remain popular, diners discovered and ranked more Korean places to eat like O’Kims (#58) cooking up authentic Korean cuisine in Honolulu.

Since its 2014 debut, the list has recognized more than 750 establishments across more than 380 cities, shining a light on beloved local businesses, while driving more foot traffic and revenue for their establishments. With 18 restaurants in the collection, California maintained its spot with the largest share of restaurants on the list. Florida followed with 13 restaurants and Arizona and Texas both have eight spots across their respective states. Nevada rounds out the top five most represented states on the list with six eateries.

While Asian cuisines were the most represented, this year’s list includes a diverse range of cuisines — from a beloved Mexican eatery (and 2022’s top spot), Cocina Madrigal (#52) in Phoenix with more than 4,100 reviews on Yelp, to EDOBOY (#44) in Orlando, featuring a standing sushi bar that only accommodates eight people at a time, as well as the unexpected Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy (#9) in San Antonio famous for its Philly cheesesteaks and perfectly made burgers.

Yelp’s engaged community of locals who share their opinions and reviews is what enables its community to connect with great local and affordable businesses – more than 85% of the businesses on the list are priced under 30 dollars per person.

To access, follow or embed Yelp’s 2024 list of the Top 100 restaurants in the United States, visit the Collection on the Yelp app and read more about this year’s winning restaurants on Yelp. Photos of the Top 100 restaurants can be found in the press kit.

Methodology: To determine the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024, Yelp’s data science team analyzed user submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, and finalized the rankings with the expertise of our Community Managers.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

Contacts

Brenae Leary



press@yelp.com