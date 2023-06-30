<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Yelp Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
Yelp Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that on June 14, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Yelp’s Board of Directors granted inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 31,055 shares of Yelp’s common stock to two new non-executive employees to induce them to accept employment with Yelp. Each award was granted under the Yelp Inc. 2023 Inducement Award Plan and vests over a four-year period, subject to continued employment with Yelp through each vesting date.


Each award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc. (yelp.com) is a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. Millions of people rely on Yelp for useful and trusted local business information, reviews and photos to help inform their spending decisions. As a one-stop local platform, Yelp helps consumers easily discover, connect and transact with businesses across a broad range of categories by making it easy to request a quote for a service, book a table at a restaurant, and more. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Krieger

ir@yelp.com

Press Contact:

Amber Albrecht

press@yelp.com

