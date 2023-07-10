Yellowbrick Data Recognized as a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Cloud Database Management Systems Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VOC—Yellowbrick Data, the world’s leading Kubernetes-based data warehouse that runs in the cloud or on-premises, announced they had been named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Cloud Database Management Systems Report (29 May 2023) by Peer Contributors.





This report analyzes real-world opinions expressed in Gartner Peer Insights – a platform for ratings and reviews of enterprise technology solutions provided by end-user professionals to provide valuable input to IT decision-makers. The report’s aggregated peer perspective and individual detailed reviews complement expert-generated research such as Gartner Magic Quadrants and Gartner Market Guides.

In the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Cloud Database Management Systems Report, 96% of customers recommend Yellowbrick Data. Overall, Yellowbrick was rated 4.8 out of 5, one of the highest scores across all four categories: Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience.

Customers cite performance, low-cost, high concurrency, industry-standard SQL, and support for cloud and on-premises as reasons to deploy Yellowbrick. As more organizations seek to minimize runaway costs associated with cloud computing, many Yellowbrick users benefit from low-cost on-prem deployments to support core operations with the elasticity provided via Yellowbrick cloud. The unique architecture appears as a single logical data warehouse to analyst users.

Yellowbrick’s patented Direct Data Accelerator technology is fully optimized for the cloud and designed to improve efficiency and reduce cloud costs. Yellowbrick has added support for JSON data, Kerberos authentication, and improved data lake integration.

Douglas McDowell, VP of Technology, NCSolutions, Inc.: “Yellowbrick Data Warehouse has been critical to our analytics services since 2019. The technology is robust and customer service is exemplary. As a cloud and on-premises provider, Yellowbrick is key in our journey to the cloud allowing us to leverage the cloud in a way that best suits our workloads and not an all-or-nothing proposition.”

Neil Carson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellowbrick Data: “Real customer experience is the best indicator of how well technology helps a business in achieving its goals. This Gartner report provides a valuable reference point for the experiences of buying, implementing, and operating Yellowbrick. This positive sentiment is also underscored by our 2023 NPS rating of 84 – the highest for all cloud data warehouse providers. Customer service and elegant product design thinking are key priorities for the company. I am pleased this is reflected in this recognition from our customers and this Gartner report.”

A complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Cloud Database Management Systems Report is available for download here: https://yellowbrick.com/resources/analyst-insights/gartner-voice-of-the-customer-for-cloud-database-management-systems

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for cloud and on-premises platforms. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a flexible, cost-effective SQL database that uses Kubernetes for scalability, resilience, and cloud compatibility, managed easily through a SQL interface. Yellowbrick sets the benchmark for price performance with a patented Direct Data Accelerator, offering twice the speed at less than half the cost compared to other leading data warehouses and lakehouse platforms.

Gartner Objectivity Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

