Yaron Kottler Appointed to Spearhead Growth at Global Quality Engineering and Cyber Security Specialist Resillion

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QA—Resillion today announced the appointment of Yaron Kottler as Executive Chairman. Yaron brings 20 years of industry expertise, most notably as a Co-Founder of quality engineering giant Qualitest. There, he was instrumental in developing and delivering a global growth strategy, including targeted acquisitions and development of strategic alliances.





Resillion, previously Eurofins Digital Testing, partners with the world’s leading companies in Media, Energy, Healthcare, Finance and Consumer sectors to provide end-to-end quality engineering and cyber security across EMEA, the US and Asia.

Along with his impressive quality engineering expertise, Yaron was involved in several private equity transactions, both within Qualitest and other quality engineering companies. He also serves as a board advisor to several early-stage tech startups across industries including media, healthcare and in the connected devices space.

Yaron commented: “Our industry is being disrupted by AI, DevOps and evolving client expectations. This is a massive opportunity for Resillion, not just because change is always an opportunity, but also because our larger competitors have significant innovation dilemmas and will find it very hard to adjust.

“In an IT services environment where it is often hard to differentiate, Resillion offers a unique set of capabilities across software, hardware, content and compliance. Along with real potential for industry disruption, this is what motivated my decision to join this dynamic company.”

Previous CEO Dik Vos will sit on the board as a Non-Executive Director, collaborating with investors Stirling Square Capital Partners.

Julien Horreard, Partner at Stirling Square Capital Partners, added: “Yaron’s vision for the business, fresh thinking, tenacity and passion brings significant benefits to Resillion’s clients. Through his business skills, unmatched expertise within quality engineering and ability to scale a company, we are confident in his international growth plans, and ability to attract and retain the very best talent.”

About Resillion

Resillion is a global leader in quality engineering and cyber security services with operations in Europe, US, UK, India and China.

The company delivers end-to-end solutions to support clients throughout their strategic digital initiatives offering a holistic offering across software and hardware.

Resillion offers deep sector expertise and partners with the world’s leading companies in Media, Energy, Healthcare, Finance and Consumer. www.resillion.com

Contacts

Justine Arthur



marketing@resillion.com