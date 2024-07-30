YARD FORCE® Unveils the Revolutionary ZTR Riding Mower with 100Amp Hour Lithium Iron Phosphate Dedicated Battery

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YARD FORCE®, a leader in residential lawn care equipment, is revolutionizing the mowing experience with the launch of its latest Zero Turn Radius (ZTR) mower featuring a dedicated lithium iron phosphate battery permanently attached inside the mower rear housing engineered to last up to 5 times longer than traditional lithium-ion batteries by achieving more cycles per charge. This innovative addition to their robust line of garden machinery is designed to offer homeowners and lawn care enthusiasts unprecedented convenience, efficiency, and run-time.









YARD FORCE® ZTR Mower with a 42″ cut plus 4 acres per charge is built for performance and versatility, catering to the diverse needs of modern property maintenance.

Model Highlights:

Dedicated Battery : Premium Lithium Iron Phosphate 100Amp hour 5,120 watt hour dedicated battery, no gas and no engine maintenance, without the hassle of charging multiple individual batteries. Cuts up to 4 acres on a full charge.

Premium Lithium Iron Phosphate 100Amp hour 5,120 watt hour dedicated battery, no gas and no engine maintenance, without the hassle of charging multiple individual batteries. Cuts up to 4 acres on a full charge. Stamped Steel Deck: 42-inch stamped steel deck with clean out port for 3-in-1 functionality mulch, side discharge or rear-bag.

42-inch stamped steel deck with clean out port for 3-in-1 functionality mulch, side discharge or rear-bag. Two Driving Modes: With the addition of Control and Standard driving modes, users can easily switch between precise maneuvering or regular mowing, making it efficient on diverse terrains and lawn conditions.

With the addition of Control and Standard driving modes, users can easily switch between precise maneuvering or regular mowing, making it efficient on diverse terrains and lawn conditions. Ultra Quiet Mode: Operators can set the blade speed in 4 different speed levels. Ultra quiet mode is 2600rpm or up to 3200rpm for max cutting power.

Operators can set the blade speed in 4 different speed levels. Ultra quiet mode is 2600rpm or up to 3200rpm for max cutting power. Ultimate Seating Comfort: The mower is replete with adjustable seat suspensions to enhance comfort during extended mowing sessions, acknowledging the user’s need for ergonomic support.

The mower is replete with adjustable seat suspensions to enhance comfort during extended mowing sessions, acknowledging the user’s need for ergonomic support. State-of-the-Art 5-inch LCD Screen & Control Panel: The onboard LCD screen keeps users informed of the mower’s status and maintenance needs while providing intuitive access to the system’s controls. The intelligent high visibility screen displays run-time, battery life, cut/drive speed, hour meter and more.

The onboard LCD screen keeps users informed of the mower’s status and maintenance needs while providing intuitive access to the system’s controls. The intelligent high visibility screen displays run-time, battery life, cut/drive speed, hour meter and more. Eco-Friendly Efficiency: Capable of cutting up to 4 acres on a single charge, this electric ZTR mower significantly reduces the property’s carbon footprint while delivering robust performance.

Capable of cutting up to 4 acres on a single charge, this electric ZTR mower significantly reduces the property’s carbon footprint while delivering robust performance. Manual Deck Adjustment: A 10-position manual deck adjustment provides the operator with a wide range of cutting height options for the perfect lawn finish.

Yard Force’s decision to incorporate a dedicated battery directly into their ZTR mower emanates from the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer convenience. “ We strive to provide our customers with not just tools, but solutions that support their lifestyle,” says Jim Wilson, Yard Force EVP. “ This mower integrates the latest technology to satisfy the market’s increasing demand for multifunctional, eco-friendly lawn care options.”

Availability:

The new Yard Force ZTR Mower is set to hit the market in July and will be available through authorized Yard Force dealers and select online retailers.

About YARD FORCE®

YARD FORCE® is a globally recognized brand specializing in residential lawn care and outdoor power equipment. With a reputation for cutting-edge technology and user-centric designs, YARD FORCE® continues to push the boundaries in innovation to deliver exceptional value and functionality to consumers worldwide.

