Home Business Wire Yard Force Unveils the LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower - Powerful, Efficient,...
Business Wire

Yard Force Unveils the LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower – Powerful, Efficient, and Versatile

di Business Wire

DÜSSELDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force is excited to introduce the LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower, a high-performance solution designed to tackle larger lawns with ease. With a cutting width of 37 cm, a powerful dual-battery system, and a range of practical features, the LM C37B ensures your lawn remains neat and tidy with minimal effort. The Yard Force LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower is now available for purchase on Amazon.de here.

Key Features of the Yard Force LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower:

  • Extensive Cutting Area: The LM C37B is designed to effortlessly manage larger lawns, capable of mowing up to an impressive 450 square meters. This makes it the ideal choice for homeowners with medium to large lawns who want to maintain a pristine garden with minimal effort.
  • Powerful Dual-Battery System: Powered by a robust 20V 2.5Ah dual-battery system, this lawn mower ensures you have ample energy to complete your mowing tasks. The package includes a 2A charger for fast and convenient recharging, so you can get back to work in no time.
  • Efficient Brushless Motor: At the heart of the LM C37B is a highly efficient brushless motor. This advanced technology not only provides superior performance but also extends the mower’s lifespan, making it a reliable and durable addition to your garden tools.
  • Versatile Cutting Width and Height: With a generous cutting width of 37 cm and a central cutting height adjustment ranging from 25 mm to 75 mm, this lawn mower offers great flexibility. Whether you prefer a short, manicured lawn or a longer, natural look, you can easily achieve your desired grass length.
  • Practical Features for Easy Lawn Care: The LM C37B comes with a 40L grass bag that provides ample space for grass clippings, reducing the need for frequent emptying. Additionally, the one-button height adjustment system makes it incredibly easy to switch between different grass lengths, allowing you to tailor your mowing experience to the needs of your lawn.

Customer Popularity in Germany:

The Yard Force LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower has quickly gained popularity in the German market for its power, efficiency, and versatility. Available for purchase on Amazon.de, this lawn mower continues to receive positive reviews and high demand from satisfied customers.

For more information and to purchase the Yard Force LM C37B Cordless Lawn Mower, visit Amazon.de.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a global leader in innovative garden tools and outdoor power equipment. Known for our dedication to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, we strive to enhance the outdoor experience with our cutting-edge products. Yard Force is committed to delivering reliable and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

Contacts

Media:
Yinlu Lin

carl@yardforce.eu
+86-25-58638031

Articoli correlati

PENN Entertainment Levels Up Loyalty Rewards for Millions of PENN Play™ Members with Ticketmaster

Business Wire Business Wire -
PENN Entertainment is expanding its partnership with Ticketmaster to enhance PENN Play™, its industry-leading customer loyalty offering. Members can now...
Continua a leggere

Azul Accelerates Growth in Asia Pacific as Region Responds to Oracle Java SE Pricing Change and Escalating Cloud Costs

Business Wire Business Wire -
New bookings growth in FY24 up 37% YoY, contribution from APAC channel partners up 72% YoYSUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the...
Continua a leggere

Rubrik Recognized as the 2024 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year Winner

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces it is the Healthcare and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php