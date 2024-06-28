Yard Force Launches the LX PS300 Portable Power Station – Your Ultimate Mobile Power Solution

DÜSSELDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force is excited to announce the launch of the LX PS300 Portable Power Station, a versatile and powerful battery backup solution designed for a variety of applications, from camping and outdoor activities to emergency power supply. With a battery capacity of 296Wh and peak output of 600W, the LX PS300 provides reliable and efficient power for all your electronic devices. The Yard Force LX PS300 Portable Power Station is now available for purchase on Amazon.de here.

Key Features of the Yard Force LX PS300 Portable Power Station:

Mobile Power Supply: The LX PS300 is the ideal portable power station for camping, RV trips, outdoor activities, garden sheds, picnics, festivals, or as an emergency power supply. It offers a battery capacity of 296Wh (600W peak) and is suitable for use with electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and more.

Fast Recharge Time: Compatible with separately available solar panels (LX SPP10/100W and LX SPP20/200W), the LX PS300 can be fully recharged in just 6 hours, ensuring you always have power when you need it.

Superior Performance: Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, the LX PS300 features 2*230V outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 2 Type-C ports, and a 12V car port. Technical specifications include a peak output of 600W, dimensions of 16.5 x 20.5 x 14.5 cm, and a lightweight design weighing only 3.10 kg.

Eco-Friendliness and Safety: The YARD FORCE Power Station is more environmentally friendly than traditional generators, as it requires no gasoline or other fuels. The integrated solar charge controller with MPPT technology maximizes charging efficiency. The Battery Management System (BMS) ensures protection against overheating, short circuits, overcurrent, and overcharging, guaranteeing maximum safety.

Flexibility: Our innovative product line offers lightweight, portable, and green energy solutions, providing our customers with flexible and comprehensive power solutions on the go.

Customer Popularity in Germany:

The Yard Force LX PS300 Portable Power Station has gained significant popularity in the German market, with customers highly satisfied with its performance and ease of use. Available for purchase on Amazon.de, the product continues to receive positive reviews and strong demand.

For more information and to purchase the Yard Force LX PS300 Portable Power Station, visit Amazon.de.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a global leader in innovative garden tools and outdoor power equipment. Known for our dedication to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, we strive to enhance the outdoor experience with our cutting-edge products. Yard Force is committed to delivering reliable and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

