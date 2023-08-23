Yamaha’s CS-500 Now Certified for Microsoft Teams, Adding to Yamaha’s Portfolio of Certified Video Sound Collaboration Systems

HAMAMATSU, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaha (TOKYO:7951) today announces that its CS-500 Video Collaboration System is Certified for Microsoft Teams. The CS-500 combines the microphone and camera, required for remote conferencing into one device.









“We are excited to add the CS-500 to our portfolio of products certified to work seamlessly with Microsoft Teams,” says Thomas Hemery, Yamaha General Manager of Global Marketing and Sales Department, Professional Solutions Division. “The unique technologies of the CS-500, comparable to the CS-800, offer seamless, uninterrupted collaboration through high-quality audio and video for both in-person and remote participants to deliver the best Microsoft Teams experience for meeting rooms, wherever you work.”

Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corp. added, “In a Teams workspace, we are always striving for the most conducive collaboration experience. Being Certified for Microsoft Teams means the CS-500 provides the optimal collaboration and conferencing potential for Microsoft Teams meetings in the meeting room.”

Yamaha’s newly developed SoundCap Eye™ technology takes information from the multi-dimensional beamforming microphone array and highly accurate positioning information from the video to focus audio capture on the participants in the meeting. Combined with audio volume controls, this technology makes the CS-500 the ideal solution for small room meeting settings.

The CS-500 Video Collaboration System features a 4K AI-enabled video camera supporting auto-framing, allowing for three modes: speaker tracking, individual tracking, or group modes. Audio and video information are used to determine the section of the space or meeting room where relevant participants are located and to direct the focus to that area.

The CS-500 joins Yamaha’s CS-800 as being Certified for Microsoft Teams Room. This will enable Yamaha to provide seamless conferencing experiences in diverse room sizes, such as focus rooms and small-sized conference rooms.

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.

