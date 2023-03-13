<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Yamaha Motor Establishes Second Fund for Corporate Venturing

– Exploring technologies and opportunities aimed at new business domain expansion and securing competitive advantages –

IWATA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7272) announced today the establishment of the U.S.-based Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund, L.P. II, a company-financed 10-year fund with a total investment purse of US$100 million for exploring technologies and opportunities aimed at new business domain expansion and securing competitive advantages.


This fund will be the second of its kind following the Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund, L.P. established in 2018 and will strengthen the Company’s corporate venturing while utilizing the knowledge accrued from the first fund. The search for companies to invest in will be carried out by Yamaha Motor Ventures (YMV).

In 2015, the Company established YMV in Silicon Valley, USA as its corporate venture capital arm, starting the Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund, L.P. as its own investment fund in 2018 before setting up the Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund in 2022 to invest in companies working to address problems concerning the environment.

In the new Medium-Term Management Plan (2022–2024) announced in February 2022, Yamaha Motor designated several “New Businesses” and “Growth Businesses” as “Strategic Business Fields.” As part of managing its business portfolio, the Company will actively allocate management resources to these businesses in order to develop them into future core businesses. For these new businesses, the Company will promote new value creation unique to Yamaha Motor through co-creation partnerships and with the technologies and expertise it has garnered to date.

Fund Overview

Name

Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund, L.P. II

Established

February 2023

Total fund amount

US$100 million

Fund period

10 years

Investment target

Startups with innovative technologies and ample business growth potential in the fields of transportation, robotics, data/AI, fintech/insurtech, and digital health and wellness

 

