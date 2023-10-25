XYZ Reality Appoints John Haddick as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran Extended Reality Executive Joins Technology Leadership Team

XYZ Reality, the leading Engineering Grade Augmented Reality (AR)™ platform for construction, today announced it has appointed John Haddick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Reporting to David Mitchell, Founder & CEO, Haddick will oversee the Engineering and Product organizations and is responsible for advancing the technical vision for XYZ's engineering-grade AR solutions.









Haddick brings a deep expertise in the extended reality (XR) space, with years of experience in technical leadership roles focused on innovation and product development across virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Prior to joining XYZ, Haddick was Executive Director & CTO for Lenovo’s ThinkReality XR business unit, where he built the strategy and products for the organization’s AR & VR solutions and partnerships worldwide.

“John shares our vision around the potential for augmented reality to transform an industry, and he has an extensive background in technical leadership and innovation when it comes to the virtual and augmented space,” said David Mitchell, Founder & CEO, XYZ Reality. “With his track record for bringing AR solutions to the global market with impact, XYZ is poised to deliver products for our customers that will advance the use of AR and 3D models throughout the build phase of construction.”

“XYZ created an augmented reality platform that has the potential to totally change the way the construction industry builds, and it has proved the value of AR in construction on mission critical projects like data centers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical plants,” said Haddick. “I’m excited to join XYZ and the construction industry at a time when there’s so much opportunity for technology to positively impact the way we build, and I look forward to joining my team and focusing on the work that will bring the most value to our customers and industry.”

XYZ recently expanded its product functionality to Project Controls, giving construction project teams unprecedented insights and tracking capabilities. Tracking progress with AR allows construction professionals to fully visualize the status of a project in real-time using the XYZ headset, the Atom™. Today, XYZ has been used on mission critical projects that total more than $10 billion in project value alongside the largest data center providers in the world.

About XYZ Reality

XYZ Reality is a leading developer of augmented reality (AR) solutions for construction that give contractors and owners an accurate and objective way to manage and deliver quality projects. Combining its Engineering Grade AR™ technology and construction-tailored headset, the Atom™, XYZ gives builders the ability to accurately build from holograms of 3D models – moving away from a reliance on 2D drawings and towards a future where accuracy means each project is built right, first time. The largest developers have implemented XYZ on projects totalling over $10 billion. XYZ is headquartered in London, England with offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.xyzreality.com.

