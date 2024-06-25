Xylem to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 30, 2024

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, will release its second quarter 2024 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.





The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (INTL) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from July 30, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until August 6, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088 (INTL) (Access Code #8216271).

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Contacts

Houston Spencer (Media)



+1 (914) 240-3046



Houston.Spencer@xylem.com

Andrea van der Berg (Investors)



+1 (914) 260-8612



Andrea.vanderBerg@xylem.com