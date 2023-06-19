Xylem to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its second quarter 2023 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (800) 225-9448 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9783 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ223) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from August 2, 2023, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until August 9, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-1320 or +1 (402) 220-0488.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Contacts

Houston Spencer (Media)

+1 (914) 240-3046

Houston.Spencer@xylem.com

Andrea van der Berg (Investors)

+1 (914) 260-8612

Andrea.vanderBerg@xylem.com

