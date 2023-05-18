<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Xylem Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend of 33 Cents per Share

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.33 per share payable on June 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in approximately 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 323-5723

houston.spencer@xylem.com

Andrea van der Berg +1 (914) 260-8612

andrea.vanderberg@xylem.com

