Xylem Awarded for Innovation at WEFTEC

Flygt solution empowers utilities to reduce energy costs; improve operational efficiency

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global water technology leader, Xylem (NYSE: XYL), has been recognized for excellence in operations and design by the Water Environment Federation, at the organization’s largest annual gathering, WEFTEC, in Chicago. Xylem received the 2023 Innovative Technology Award for its Flygt 4200 Compact Adaptive Mixers series.





Wastewater treatment facilities that install and run Flygt Adaptive Mixers can save up to 50% on energy costs compared to facilities using conventional mixers. The complete control and automation of the mixing process also allows plant operators to easily adapt to changing process demands with the push of a button.

Xylem will be honored at WEFTEC on Tuesday, October 3, during the Awards and Presidential Celebration Blue Carpet Reception and Ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

New Product Innovation

Xylem experts will showcase innovative solutions at WEFTEC, designed to help utilities and industrial users build resilience in their infrastructure, optimize operations, and meet regulatory requirements, including;

Multismart powered by Nexicon ™ is a modular controller platform that can scale with features and performance, designed to optimize pump stations. Users can identify trends, manage alarms and run diagnostics from a web interface for efficient wastewater pumping. Industry experts will host a presentation on how utilities can use this technology to optimize operations on Monday, October 2 at 10:10 a.m. CT on Xylem’s stage #1408

is a modular controller platform that can scale with features and performance, designed to optimize pump stations. Users can identify trends, manage alarms and run diagnostics from a web interface for efficient wastewater pumping. Industry experts will host a presentation on how utilities can use this technology to optimize operations on Monday, October 2 at 10:10 a.m. CT on Xylem’s stage #1408 Sanitaire Taron™ Activated Sludge Filter is a compact solution for wastewater treatment plants needing to increase biological treatment capacity and meet more stringent effluent targets. Utilities can learn how this activated sludge filter provides reliable solids removal and flexible process configuration on Monday, October 2 at 10:35 a.m. CT (#1408)

is a compact solution for wastewater treatment plants needing to increase biological treatment capacity and meet more stringent effluent targets. Utilities can learn how this activated sludge filter provides reliable solids removal and flexible process configuration on Monday, October 2 at 10:35 a.m. CT (#1408) The Rivo™ system serves as a common analyser and control platform, seamlessly integrating a wide range of water treatment processes. Operators can remotely manage treatment systems across multiple facilities and break down siloed operations. Municipal and industrial customers can gain further insight on Monday, October 2 at 3:40 p.m. CT, followed by an in-booth reception (#1408)

See the entire presentation schedule here and stop by Xylem’s products booth #1605 to learn how innovative solutions can help utilities and industrial users of water improve water/wastewater treatment, management, conservation and reuse.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Contacts

Kim Genardo



+1 (919) 417-2760



Kim.genardo@xylem.com