Xvisio Technology Deploys Its Proven, Proprietary VSLAM Solution on the NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI and Robotics Platform with Leopard Imaging’s Hawk 3D Depth Camera at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xvisio Technology, an industry leader in VSLAM product solution, and Leopard Imaging, a global leader in camera design and manufacturing, are jointly showcasing a VSLAM solution powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics with Leopard Imaging’s LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2-30 stereo camera at the Embedded Vision Summit on May 23rd – 24th, 2023. The three parties will showcase a demo on Booth 1003.

The two parties have worked together to deploy Xvisio Technology’s proven, proprietary VSLAM on the NVIDIA Jetson platform with Leopard Imaging’s proprietary 3D depth camera system design over high-speed serial link, a USB3.0-based solution that supports both ROS 2 and Linux. It can be used in various applications such as robotics, automated guided vehicles, auto pilot mowers, tractors, etc. It’s currently the most cost-effective VSLAM solution on the market.

“Xvisio Technology has been dedicated to spatial perception and human-machine interaction technology for years,” said John Lin, the President and CEO of Xvisio Technology. “We are enthusiastic about collaborating with Leopard Imaging and NVIDIA to provide the robotics industry worldwide with the best-in-class VSLAM solution — with Leopard’s state-of-the-art camera systems and the powerful NVIDIA Jetson platform — for both fast proof-of-concept development and volume production.”

Leopard Imaging Hawk Camera offers a wide horizontal field of view of 120 degrees and integrates dual RGB image sensors with an active-pixel array of 1920 (H) x 1200(V) to support full HD video up to 120 fps. It also offers dual performance in any high-vibration environments that the robot may encounter.

“As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, we are excited to work with Xvisio Technology to provide a cost-efficient VSLAM solution powered by NVIDIA Jetson for our global customers in robotics,” said Bill Pu, the President and Co-Founder of Leopard Imaging.

Xvisio Technology and Leopard Imaging will showcase their VSLAM total solutions based on the NVIDIA Jetson platform at Embedded Vision 2023, Booth 1003, Santa Clara Convention Center, May 23rd – 24th. To set up a meeting, please email: marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Xvisio Technology

Xvisio Technology provides end-to-end solutions in high-performance visual SLAM-based core spatial perception and interaction technology for robotics and XR optical see-through devices. Its product lines include: SeerSense™ 6DOF Tracker, SeerLens™ AR glasses, and SeerController™ 6DOF hand controller. To learn more, visit www.xvisiotech.com/product-center.

The SeerSense™ product can be purchased from Mouser at https://www.mouser.com/new/xvisio/xvisio-seersense-ds80-modutle/

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies as an OEM and ODM in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both “Made in U.S.A” and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry. A partner of Intel, an elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. For more information: www.leopardimaging.com

