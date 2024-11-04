Xumo Teams up With Target to Offer Hisense Xumo TVs

With the Addition of Target, Xumo TVs Will be Available in Nearly 8,000 Retail Locations Across the U.S.

Hisense Xumo TVs will launch in stores nationwide and on Target.com starting next week. They will be available in 55” and 65” models and be priced at $249.99 and $359.99 respectively.

“ The growing fragmentation of content on streaming services can make content discovery difficult – the Xumo TV makes streaming easy,” said Stephanie Cassi, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Xumo. “ Extending our reach with Hisense, a top global TV manufacturer, and Target, a premier retail destination and one of the country’s most-trafficked e-commerce sites, is a major win.”

The Hisense Xumo TV’s simple and intuitive user experience is anchored by the included voice remote, allowing users to search across hundreds of apps and services at once and find favorites by title, actor or genre. The TV also creates an immersive viewing experience by supporting Dolby Vision® HDR and HDR10 technology, providing enhanced color and contrast, and enables the pass-through of Dolby Atmos® from supported content sources when connected to a compatible audio device.

“ Launching Hisense Xumo TVs in Target marks an exciting chapter for Hisense USA, as we bring advanced, wallet-friendly technology to more households across the nation,” said Craig Gunther, Head of TV Product Marketing, Hisense USA. “ This collaboration between us, Xumo and Target not only expands our reach but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and an enhanced viewing experience for all consumers.”

The launch comes just in time for the holidays, giving consumers an opportunity to add an affordable, innovative TV to their gift lists.

Xumo TV’s Growth

The Target launch is the latest milestone in a year of tremendous growth for Xumo TV. With the support of its original equipment manufacturer partners, Element, Hisense and Pioneer, Xumo TVs will be available in nearly 8,000 locations across the U.S., spanning nine national and local retailers including Best Buy, BJs, Meijer, Target and Walmart. Combined, the retailers that sell Xumo TVs represent nearly 75% of all smart TV sales in the U.S.

Streaming Made Easy

In addition to being pre-loaded with hundreds of streaming apps and services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, YouTube and more, Xumo TV’s interface is built to solve a growing source of frustration for TV viewers, which is content discoverability.

A recent Comcast Advertising survey suggests over 70% of viewers cannot easily find the content they want to watch on their device, and 65% of viewers are spending more than six minutes searching for new content.

Xumo TV’s UI is designed to get customers to the programs they love faster, while also making it easier for them to discover something new to watch. In addition to the voice remote’s quick searching capability, customers can also build their own personalized watchlist of movies and shows from hundreds of different apps and services all in one place with My List.

The simplicity of the Xumo TV experience is made possible by the operating system that powers it. It is the same global entertainment operating system that powers tens of millions of devices from Comcast and its partners across the globe, and brings some of the TV’s best features, like seamless content discovery, voice search and personalization, to life.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.

Powered by Comcast’s global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

