Xumo Begins Nationwide Rollout of Its First Streaming Devices in Charter and Comcast Households

Xumo Stream Box Integrates Live TV and Popular Streaming Apps, Seamlessly Delivering Everything Customers Want on One Platform

PHILADELPHIA & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter formed to deliver the next generation of video entertainment, today announced the launch of Xumo Stream Box to Spectrum households, with plans to bring it to Xfinity homes soon. Xumo Stream Box is the newest device to be powered by Comcast’s Entertainment Operating System (OS), the latest entertainment experience that makes finding content, regardless of where it resides, simple and easy.









“ Watching TV was designed to be a relaxing, lean-back experience, but today’s fractured entertainment landscape has added a level of complexity that makes finding something to watch more burdensome for consumers,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Xumo. “ When we started Xumo, we set out with the ambition to take the decades of entertainment experience and technical innovation from Comcast and Charter and build a complete entertainment experience that breaks down the streaming silos and makes TV easy again.”

“ Xumo is streaming simplified, bringing a live TV experience together with all the top apps,” said Rich DiGeronimo, President, Product and Technology for Charter. “ With Xumo Stream Box, customers have endless entertainment options simplified, with aggregated search across apps and curated content offerings based on the customer’s interests and subscriptions, which will be even more powerful as direct-to-consumer apps are included with Spectrum service.”

Xumo Stream Box makes it easy for customers to quickly jump into their favorite live, on-demand or streaming content, but also enables seamless discovery of new programming through an integrated, content-forward interface and voice remote.

– Leading with live: Upon startup, customers will see live video playing from the device’s primary video service app such as Spectrum TV, Xfinity Stream or Xumo Play. Additionally, a built-in channel guide makes browsing through subscribed channels a seamless part of the Entertainment OS experience.



– Hundreds of built-in apps: Xumo Stream Box comes with the ability to access hundreds of subscription-based and ad-supported streaming apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Pluto, Prime Video, Tubi, Xumo Play and more.



– Seamless browsing: A curated, content-forward viewing experience that blends AI-driven personalization and human-led editorial recommendations to help customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.



– Universal voice search: Emmy-award winning voice technology allows customers to discover content quickly from available apps and services with a simple voice command into the remote.



– Favorite lists for every member of the household: With My List, customers can create multiple lists of their favorite shows and movies – regardless of where that content lives or how it’s delivered (live or on-demand) – giving every member of the family a personalized destination to quickly jump into what they want to watch next.

For Spectrum customers, Xumo Stream Box leverages the Spectrum TV App, the country’s highest-rated pay TV streaming app* and most viewed streaming service.**New Spectrum video customers receive one device for no cost for the first year. Additional Xumo Stream Boxes are available directly from Spectrum to purchase or for a service fee.

Additionally, Comcast will soon offer Xumo Stream Box to new Xfinity Internet customers, providing yet another way to enjoy all their favorite live and on-demand streaming content in one easy-to-use experience.

Xumo Stream Box joins Sky Glass and Sky Stream as the latest device powered by Entertainment OS. Comcast built the Entertainment OS platform upon open-source RDK technology which processes 40 million voice commands a day and delivers five billion streams per week across over 100 million Comcast, Sky, Xumo, and syndication partners devices.

*iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play) average rating as of Aug 1, 2023. Apps must have at least 150k reviews through combination of iOS & Android store reviews as of Aug 1, 2023.

**Comscore CTV Intelligence Report 2021 through June 2023, U.S. Statement based on measurement of Average Hours Per HH per Month for Spectrum TV App vs. top streaming providers as measured on connected TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company is defined by three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.

Powered by Comcast’s global technology platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Debbie Frey

Xumo



215.983.0563



Debbie_Frey@comcast.com

John Tagle

Xumo



215.286.3011



John_Tagle@comcast.com

Maureen Huff

Charter Communications



203.428.0300



Maureen.Huff@charter.com

Daniel Friedman

Comcast Corporation



917.520.1436



Daniel_Friedman@comcast.com