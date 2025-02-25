xtype Achieves ServiceNow Advanced Platform Partner Status to Maximize ServiceNow Investment with Multi-Instance Management™

With a proven track record in helping ServiceNow platform teams accelerate time-to-value, xtype is recognized with high-level partnership status within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

COVINA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--xtype, the Multi-Instance Management Platform company, today announced it has achieved Advanced Platform Partner status in the ServiceNow Partner Program. This milestone reflects xtype's growing momentum in the ServiceNow ecosystem and its commitment to helping companies maximize their ServiceNow investment, reduce operations overhead, increase team capacity, ensure compliance and governance, and optimize workflows for maximum efficiency.

The Advanced Platform Partner designation recognizes xtype's track record of successful customer deployments and technical expertise in the ServiceNow platform. To achieve this status, xtype demonstrated significant market impact through multiple successful customer deployments and maintained high customer satisfaction ratings.

The company's Multi-instance Management Platform enables enterprises to efficiently manage all production and non-production ServiceNow instances through real-time visibility, governance, and automation. This approach allows ServiceNow customers to rapidly deliver solutions on the Now platform, ensuring continuous value and reduced technical debt.

"Achieving ServiceNow Advanced Platform Partner Status is a significant achievement and milestone for xtype, and it showcases the increasing market demand for an out-of-the-box solution for Multi-Instance Management," said Ron Gidron, CEO of xtype. "Our customers are facing mounting pressure to innovate faster, and they recognize the shortcomings of building custom solutions in-house. xtype’s Multi-Instance Management Platform is helping ServiceNow teams to maximize their ServiceNow investment, innovate faster, govern multiple instances, shrink the backlog, ensure compliance, and reduce operational risk. With this new partnership, we underscore our commitment to unlock new levels of productivity for our customers."

The Advanced Platform Partner status comes as xtype experiences significant business momentum, marked by expanding customer relationships with leading organizations across industries and continued investment from Norwest Venture Partners and new investment from ServiceNow Ventures.

ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting the $275 billion forecasted market opportunity through 2026 for the Now Platform. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers transform their business across the enterprise.

Trusted by global enterprises in banking, insurance, healthcare, and beyond, xtype empowers teams to innovate faster, ensuring compliance and reducing operational risk.

