XTM Provides Corporate Investor Update on  Q4/2022 and Q1/2023 Financial Filings

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PAID #Fintech–XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations including fully certified Earned Wage Access through its QRails AnyDay™ product invites investors to a brief status update regarding Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 financials filing status.

Investor Call



July 21, 2023 at 8:30 – 8:45 AM ET



To access the conference please register @ https://www.investxtm.com/

About XTM

XTM is a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations including fully certified Earned Wage Access through its QRails AnyDay™ product.

Founded in the cloud-banking space to further support businesses to inspire their workforce in the hospitality, personal care and services staffing industries, XTM provides on-demand pay for many large brands including Earls, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, Marriott Hotels and Live Nation. XTM continues to innovate with further digital featurization to support businesses to inspire workers to want to work more with shift scheduling and call-outs, staff management, expense management, in-app health and financial wellness; and gamified loyalty programs. XTM’s Today Financial™ is in use through POS and Payroll integrations and directly through web-portals by thousands of businesses and their workers across Canada and the United States.

About QRails / AnyDay

QRails is a fully owned subsidiary of XTM. A cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor QRails enables payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails’ flagship solution, AnyDay™, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution.

Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited is SAP-certified, QRails also has earned several industry certifications under PCI DSS, and SOC. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com

Contacts

Marilyn Schaffer



mschaffer@xtminc.com

E: finance@xtminc.com

T: 416.260.1641