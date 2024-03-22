xSuite Nordics Joins the SAPSA Impuls Gothenburg 2024

The Nordic subsidiary of software manufacturer xSuite Group will be showcasing its solutions for automated invoice processing and P2P processes, suitable for every SAP S/4HANA operating model. SAP user companies get full flexibility, which makes the transition much easier for them.





COPENHAGEN, Denmark & GOTHENBURG, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ILM—IMPULS is SAPSA’s user conference, which takes place on April 23 at Clarion Hotel Post in Gothenburg. The spring presentations will focus on SAP topics such as technology, SAP BTP & integration, implementation, roll-out & upgrade, and AI. The User Conference offers SAP user companies a platform for knowledge exchange and networking with SAP experts and SAP partner companies.

SAP encourages its customers to replace previous individual SAP landscapes based on user exits with a “clean core” characterized by standardization. The SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), which SAP envisages as the future basis for SAP business processes, meets all the requirements for this. It is the ideal solution for customer-specific processes. SAP user companies are facing the transition to the new product generation in the foreseeable future.

Exhibitor and silver sponsor xSuite, an expert for digital invoice processing and P2P processes, provides two solutions on SAP BTP. The first one is the xSuite Business Partner Portal, which simplifies, among other things, digital supplier communication as a central platform for P2P processes. The second is xSuite Invoice, the solution for accounts payable invoice automation. Both solutions are suitable for any S/4HANA operating model: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Cloud Private Edition and on-premises installations. This streamlines any migration and provides SAP user companies with maximum flexibility.

xSuite is an established provider of APIA solutions for the SAP market with strong expertise in the areas of e-invoicing, AI in invoice processing and holistic P2P processes.

Event information:



SAPSA Impuls Gothenburg 2024

Clarion Hotel Post



Drottningtorget 10



41103 Gothenburg, Sweden

Registration:



https://www.anpdm.com/public/event/RegistrationForm/43475D4A73494B5E417240

About xSuite



With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

Contacts

Contact xSuite Nordic:

Martin Lundsteen



DK-2500 Valby



Tel. +45 70 27 03 09



info.nordic@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com