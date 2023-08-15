Xsolla to Showcase Parental Control, Expansion in Asian Market, and New Partnerships at Devcom and Gamescom 2023

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is attending and presenting at Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2023, the world’s largest computer and video games event, from August 21st to August 25th in Cologne, Germany, EU.









Xsolla is hosting three informative speaking sessions at Devcom on August 21st and 22nd, including a speaking session from CEO Chris Hewish. Additionally, Xsolla is exhibiting at Devcom Booth #C.1 and Gamescom Hall 2.2, Booth #A-030-B-037, where attendees can meet with Xsolla experts and preview the latest products and solutions designed to accelerate video game commerce in 2023.

“Embarking on another Gamescom journey fills us with renewed excitement,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “Being amidst fellow enthusiasts who share our unwavering love for the gaming world is truly invigorating. Our anticipation builds as we prepare to engage with passionate individuals worldwide, united by our common goal to democratize gaming. Whether you’re a pioneering indie developer or a powerhouse in the industry, our commitment remains unchanged — fostering triumph for your game and business.”

Xsolla will showcase its innovative solutions that power video game commerce along with their latest features and announcements at Devcom and Gamescom in Cologne.

Parental Control

Xsolla has partnered with Privacy Vaults Online, Inc. (PRIVO) to enable game developers to power direct-to-consumer distribution strategies and maximize payment safety and user protection. With the launch of the Parental Control feature set, Xsolla’s range of solutions will allow developers to integrate an additional level of verification for parents, traditionally provided by platforms and marketplaces, to ensure safe and compliant payments made when gaming and selling directly to consumers.

To learn about Xsolla Parent Control, please visit: xsolla.pub/parental-control

Xsolla Goes Local In Japan

Xsolla announces its expansion into Japan by opening a local office in Tokyo as part of its ongoing endeavor to bring innovative services to new markets. This strategic move illustrates Xsolla’s commitment to nurturing regional partnerships that benefit its global network. It also underscores Xsolla’s ongoing dedication to the growth of the Asian gaming industry, building on its established presence in China, Korea, and Malaysia. By opening a new office in Tokyo, Xsolla welcomes local industry experts to serve its growing customer base in Japan, adapt its products and solutions for Japanese developers, and forge local partnerships to enhance its service offerings in one of the world’s premier gaming markets.

For more information about Xsolla Japan, please visit: xsolla.pub/jpn

Partnership with Crypto.com

Xsolla’s Pay Station, which facilitates in-game purchases across 200+ regions and countries using a variety of compliant payment providers, is enhancing its service with the integration of Crypto.com Pay. This forthcoming development promises to expand the reach of developers and publishers, enabling them to engage a more diverse player base and tap into new, dynamic markets and revenue streams.

For more information about Crypto.com Pay and Pay Station, please visit: xsolla.pub/crypto

Partnership with AppsFlyer

Xsolla has partnered with AppsFlyer, a leading B2B SaaS/marketing technology company. Adding AppsFlyer to their Xsolla Web Shop services brings cross-platform measurement. It enables developers to gain valuable player insights, estimate webshop and marketing efficiency, and increase the web sales channel performance.

For more information about Xsolla Web Shop, please visit: xsolla.pub/appsflyer

Discover Xsolla’s Flagship Commerce Offerings at Devcom and Gamescom 2023

Xsolla invites game developers and industry professionals to learn about its customizable checkout experience and other game-changing solutions. Attend our scheduled speaker sessions and seize the chance to meet our expert team.

Xsolla Speaker Sessions Schedule:

When: Monday, August 21, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CET



Location: Stage 9 – Kongresssaal 1



Topic: Enjoy the Game: The State of the Industry



Dive deep into the gaming industry’s past and future with Xsolla’s CEO, Chris Hewish. Engage with our expert panel, including Michail Katkoff, Sharon Fisher, and Kirill Tokarev, as they delve into sector macroeconomics, company narratives, upcoming technology trends, and the progress in cloud gaming and cross-platforming.



When: Tuesday, August 22, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm CET



Location: Stage 7



Topic: Giving Gamers More Rewarding Ways to P(L)AY



Join Chris Lamorte (Senior Director, Mastercard) and Berkley Egenes (CMO, Xsolla) to discuss the evolution of gaming payments. From microtransactions to emerging digital assets, explore the future of seamless, secure, and rewarding in-game payment solutions.



When: Tuesday, August 22, 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm CET



Location: Stage 8



Topic: How to Craft the Perfect Pitch



Master the pitching with guidance from Xsolla Funding Club (XFC). Garner insights on creating an impactful pitch deck, evading common mistakes, and enhancing your chances of securing funding.



Exclusive Evening Event: Xsolla Game Night



When: Monday, August 21, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm CET



Location: Crystal Saal, 4th Floor Koelnmesse, Devcom



Co-hosted by Deconstructor of Fun, MasterCard, Devcom, data.ai, and Xsolla. Experience various tabletop games, engage in multiplayer battles, and connect with gaming aficionados. An exciting atmosphere awaits with entertainment, refreshments, and non-alcoholic beverages. Open to those with a Gamescom trade pass, Devcom pass, or professionals in the gaming industry (18+ only).



[More Info & Tickets] xsolla.events/gamenight

Book Your Meetings:



Book a meeting at Devcom | Book a meeting at Gamescom

For more information on how to attend speaking sessions and connect with Xsolla at Gamescom 2023, visit: xsolla.events/gamescom23

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

