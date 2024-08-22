Xsolla Leads the Way With GameAnalytics Partnership to Strengthen Game Monetization and Analytics Benchmarking

Xsolla Integrates GameAnalytics Into Xsolla Backend, Delivering Superior Analytics And Monetization Solutions To Game Developers Worldwide

The partnership marks a significant expansion of Xsolla’s capabilities. By integrating GameAnalytics directly into the Xsolla Backend Solution, developers can access powerful analytics and monetization tools in one seamless interface. This integration redefines how developers approach game analytics and monetization, providing a comprehensive toolkit to enhance their understanding of player behavior, optimize revenue streams, and drive better business outcomes. Developers can now track critical metrics such as conversion rates, player retention, and lifetime value while leveraging Xsolla’s extensive payment processing capabilities, offering a unique advantage by combining data-driven insights and robust monetization tools under a single umbrella.

Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, Head of Xsolla Backend, highlights the strategic importance of expanding the partnership: “By incorporating GameAnalytics into Xsolla Backend, we are enhancing our platform’s ability to deliver comprehensive game analytics and benchmarking. This collaboration allows us to provide developers with a deeper understanding of their games’ performance, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive success.”

GameAnalytics, known for serving over 12,000 game studios and offering insights on more than 2.3 billion players each month, brings unparalleled expertise in analytics to this partnership. The integration with Xsolla Backend allows developers to access these insights effortlessly, providing a clear view of how their games perform across various metrics. This partnership enhances the analytic capabilities available to developers and simplifies integrating these insights with monetization strategies, ultimately helping developers maximize their revenue potential.

Allison Bilas, COO at GameAnalytics, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion of the partnership: “We are excited to expand our relationship with Xsolla by integrating our analytics suite into Xsolla Backend. This integration allows us to deliver even more value to developers, helping them better understand their games and make data-driven decisions to enhance player experiences.”

The collaboration underscores Xsolla’s dedication to providing game developers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market. By combining the power and efficiency of Xsolla Backend with Xsolla’s payment and monetization tools and GameAnalytics’ industry-leading data analysis capabilities, developers now have access to a powerful, all-in-one solution that simplifies the process of building, tracking, and improving game performance.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

About GameAnalytics

GameAnalytics is the leading analytics solution for developers, game studios, and powerhouse publishers globally. Their network covers 100,000 games played by over 1.75 billion people for an average of 24 billion monthly sessions. The GameAnalytics platform enables game development teams to rapidly refine gameplay, improve retention, and increase revenue with real-time data analysis for all major game engines and operating systems through a simple SDK integration. GameAnalytics was founded in 2012 by Danish serial entrepreneur Morten E. Wulff, who remains the company’s Chairman today. After raising over $8M in funding, the leading mobile advertising company, Mobvista, acquired the company in 2016. To learn more and get started for free, visit gameanalytics.com

