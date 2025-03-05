Xsolla Launches Publishing Suite: A Universal Solution Enabling Games to Publish and Sell Directly-to-Consumers Online

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces the launch of the Xsolla Publishing Suite, an all-in-one direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution designed to help developers sell and distribute their games. Regardless of genre, monetization model, or stage in the game lifecycle, any game can benefit from content management, payments, LiveOps, analytics, and pre-integrated marketing tools to accelerate time to market.

The D2C approach is rapidly gaining traction in the gaming industry, with more studios adopting strategies focused on consumer engagement to take control of their distribution and monetization while overcoming the limitations of traditional platforms. Backed by 20 years of D2C experience, Xsolla developed the Publishing Suite to meet diverse customer needs and deliver targeted game publishing and distribution solutions. The solution is adaptable for any business model—B2B, F2P, cross-platform projects, large publishers, or indie developers.

The Xsolla Publishing Suite is a modular toolkit offering tailored solutions to help developers achieve their unique goals:

Ensure a successful game release by engaging with players, gathering feedback, optimizing marketing strategies, and driving traffic through pre-order campaigns

by engaging with players, gathering feedback, optimizing marketing strategies, and driving traffic through pre-order campaigns Maximize your direct-to-consumer game key sales for multiple platforms throughout your game’s lifecycle with a developer-branded store, gaining full control over the user experience while lowering platform fees

for multiple platforms throughout your game’s lifecycle with a developer-branded store, gaining full control over the user experience while lowering platform fees Build a multi-game publishing platform showcasing game catalogs ranging from a few to hundreds of titles on a single platform, featuring pre-integrated user management, a storefront, and analytics tools

showcasing game catalogs ranging from a few to hundreds of titles on a single platform, featuring pre-integrated user management, a storefront, and analytics tools Unite your players across all platforms with a seamless purchasing experience on PC, mobile, and the web, as well as unified player accounts and cross-platform progression within a single hub

with a seamless purchasing experience on PC, mobile, and the web, as well as unified player accounts and cross-platform progression within a single hub Grow your revenue with in-game and web stores by implementing advanced monetization, catalog and offer management, and LiveOps toolkit

by implementing advanced monetization, catalog and offer management, and LiveOps toolkit Launch a dedicated platform for MMO games, leveraging advanced analytics and full data ownership to gain deep player insights, deliver personalized content, and reduce churn

leveraging advanced analytics and full data ownership to gain deep player insights, deliver personalized content, and reduce churn Own relationships with your players and offer seamless content updates through a gaming launcher with integrated updates, monetization features, and seamless content delivery on your platform or through other 3rd party platforms

“With the launch of the Xsolla Publishing Suite, we’re enabling developers to overcome the challenges of direct-to-consumer sales with powerful, customizable tools,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “This solution simplifies reaching players directly, helping developers build lasting connections and drive sustainable growth.”

By leveraging the Publishing Suite, developers can optimize their monetization strategies and reduce internal development costs.

For more information about the Xsolla Publishing Suite, please visit: xsolla.pro/rws25ps

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

