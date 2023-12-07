Xsolla Joins GameDev.World 2023 as Diamond Sponsor Fostering Global Game Development Unity & Equality

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce its platinum sponsorship of GameDev.World, a pioneering global real-time conference for video game developers. The event, hosted online from December 9, 2023, 11 am UK time, to December 10, 2023, 2 am UK time, is uniquely programmed in GMT to cater to an international audience.





“Joining GameDev.World as the Diamond Sponsor is a step forward in our mission to democratize game development globally,” expressed Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “Our involvement in this event signifies our unwavering commitment to the gaming community and our ambition to bridge the gap for underrepresented territories in the gaming industry.”

A highlight of GameDev.World is its diverse roster of speakers. Among them is Nathan Sölbrandt, who will present a pre-recorded session from 6:45 pm to 7:10 pm UK time. His segment promises to offer valuable insights into the evolving world of game development. Following him is Alessandro Biollo Menjivar, scheduled to speak live on the Spanish track from 7:55 pm to 8:20 pm UK time. Alessandro’s session is anticipated to bring a unique perspective, further enriching the conference’s diverse program.

The event’s commitment to inclusivity and global outreach is underlined by the provision of content in eight languages: English, Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, Portuguese-Brazilian, French, Spanish, and Japanese. This aligns seamlessly with Xsolla’s vision of creating a more accessible and connected gaming world. In addition to the speaker sessions, attendees can obtain a comprehensive one-page information sheet on the Funding team, available in all eight languages.

Attendees are also invited to book a meeting with Xsolla experts at GameDev.World. This presents an opportunity to discover how Xsolla’s comprehensive tools and services are specifically designed to support the gaming industry. For booking a meeting and more detailed information about the conference, please visit: https://xsolla.events/gamedev-world-2023

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

