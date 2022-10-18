Xsolla Expands Web Shop Solutions to Help Mobile Game Developers to Generate More Sales Online

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers constantly seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies in-game and online.





The updated Xsolla Web Shop features align with market requests and allow the partners to benefit by engaging directly with consumers from their online store. These new features aim to help developers manage player promotions and personalize their marketing efforts to provide a unique and valuable experience for each consumer.

Developers can now save resources and time without manually setting up personalized offers and promotions for in-game items for each offer on their own web shops. Now, game developers can personalize the offers and payment experience down to the unique user ID level to help further enhance each player’s experience. As promotions and offers are created, the developer can control the number of redemptions and purchases made using discounts for bundles and offers using promotional codes. These features are requested additions to the complete solution allowing mobile game developers to generate more sales directly from their own branded Web Shop for players to use in-game on their favorite mobile device.

“Xsolla is committed to providing best-in-class services and support for mobile game developers worldwide to help them reach more players in more geographies,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “As the mobile gaming industry evolves, we are staying ahead of the curve by offering unique features to our mobile solution to help our partners connect directly with their players.”

For more information about the Xsolla Web Shop, visit: xsolla.pro/rw13webshop

